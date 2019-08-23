Ximen Mining Corp Announces Roadshow and Conference Schedule

VANCOUVER, August 23, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the “Company” or “Ximen”) is pleased to announce it will begin an comprehensive roadshow campaign across North America and Europe. The company will be meeting with analysts, institutional investors, fund mangers, brokers and high net-worth individuals.

Ximen’s busy schedule for this fall begins with a shareholder awareness campaign in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City in late September. In Montreal and Quebec, President and CEO, Christopher Anderson will be presenting at group sessions, with 40 to 60 qualified investors in attendance.

The Company will continue to get out and meet shareholders and potential investors at the Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco, October 27th and 28th, 2019, which will also include a series of one on one meetings.

Additionally, Ximen has accepted an invitation to return to the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show, in Munich, Germany, November 8th and 9th, 2019. Following the show, the company will continue marketing to funds and prospective investors throughout Europe, including Zurich and Geneva. Ximen will be concluding its European tour in London at the Mines & Money show on November 25th to 27th, 2019.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia and The Amelia Gold Mine in the center of the McKinney Gold Camp.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

