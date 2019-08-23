Artemis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of up to $30 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 - Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $30 million (the "Private Placement"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards funding further exploration of its GK Property in Northwestern British Columbia, to identify and finance further growth and development opportunities, as well as for general working capital.

The Private Placement will result in the Company issuing up to 33,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.90 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.08 per share for a period of 60 months following closing of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The securities issued by the Company in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a 4-month and one day "hold period" as prescribed by applicable securities laws.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

