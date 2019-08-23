Otis Gold Arranges Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 - Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OOO) (OTC: OGLDF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $.15 per common share for a period of 30 months from the closing date of the financing. All funds are in Canadian dollars. Members of the Company’s board of directors and management team may be participating in this offering.



The proceeds from this financing will be used to initiate drilling at the Kilgore Project and for general working capital purposes. Finders fees may be paid on a portion of the funds raised. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. The proposed financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Kilgore Project

The Kilgore Project lies on the north-eastern margin of the Miocene-Pliocene Kilgore Caldera complex in the Eastern Snake River Plain, Idaho. The Kilgore Project contains the Kilgore Deposit with a current NI 43-101 resource: Indicated Resource of 825,000 ounces Au in 44.6 million tonnes at a grade of 0.58 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 136,000 ounces Au in 9.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.45 g/t Au. The Kilgore Deposit is a low-sulphidation, gold bearing, quartz-adularia epithermal system hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks, local Tertiary intrusive rocks, and basement Late Cretaceous, Aspen Formation sedimentary rocks.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

