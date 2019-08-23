Millrock Announces Extension Granted to Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO) ("Millrock" or the “Company") announces the TSX Venture Exchange has granted Millrock an extension to the deadline to file final materials in respect of the private placement financing announced on July 10, 2019. The Company must complete the filing by September 25, 2019.



Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, EMX Royalty Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration, and holds a portfolio of exploration-stage project royalties in Mexico, British Columbia and Alaska.

