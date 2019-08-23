Thunder Mountain Gold Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

BOISE, August 23, 2019 - Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (the “Company” or “Thunder Mountain”) (TSXV:THM)(OTCQB:THMG) is pleased to announce the results of the Company`s Annual Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), held on August 20, 2019, at the Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle, Idaho.

The Company’s shareholders approved three proposals at their Annual Meeting. Of the 57,633,879 shares of the Company’s Common Stock outstanding, as of the record date of May 17, 2019, 40,133,704 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting. The Company's shareholders voted on three proposals listed below, that were described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting.

Resolution 1: The shareholders elected each of the eight director nominees set forth below, to serve a one-year term, expiring at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results were as follows:

Name of Candidate For Withheld/Against Broker

Non-Votes Eric T. Jones 32,994,985 766,210 6,372,509 E. James Collord 32,983,785 777,410 6,372,509 Joseph H. Baird 32,984,985 776,210 6,372,509 Ralph Noyes 32,999,285 761,910 6,372,509 Douglas J. Glaspey 31,849,985 1,911,210 6,372,509 James A. Sabala 31,877,085 1,884,110 6,372,509 Larry D. Kornze 31,874,285 1,886,910 6,372,509 Paul Beckman 32,102,085 659,110 6,372,509



Resolution 2: The shareholders also ratified and reapproved the Stock Option Plan, as summarized below:

Shares Voted For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 31,491,796 293,825 1,975,574 6,372,509



Resolution 3: The shareholders ratified and reapproved the appointment of DeCoria, Maichel & Teague P.S. as independent auditors, indicated below:

Shares Voted For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 40,061,664 59,940 12,100 -0-



No other items were presented for shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., is a junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company’s principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, an historic former producer of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. The Company has just entered into an option agreement with BeMetals Corp. based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Thunder Mountain Gold also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project - a gold exploration project located along the western flank of the Shoshone Mountain Range in the Reese River Valley, adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint operating agreement between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp private mineral lands. For more information on Thunder Mountain Gold, please visit the Company’s website at www.Thundermountaingold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

