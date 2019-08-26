Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Director Appointment

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) (Hastings, the Company) is pleased to advise that Guy Robertson has been re-appointed a Director of Hastings with effect from today's date.Mr Robertson has been associated with the Company since October 2011 until November 2018 when he resigned due to personal circumstances, now resolved.Mr Robertson (B.Com Hons CA) has significant experience as a Director and Company Secretary of ASX listed and private companies in both Australia and Hong Kong.Mr Robertson previously held senior roles in the Jardine Matheson group of companies over a period of sixteen years including Finance Director and Managing Director (NSW) for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Australia Insurance Brokers, Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer for Colliers International Property Services Asia Pacific and General Manager Finance of the Franklins Limited supermarket chain.Mr Robertson is a non-executive director of Metal Bank Limited.





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





