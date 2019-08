Rumble Resources Ltd: Company Presentation

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provide a Company Presentation detailing the pipeline of quality base and precious metal projects at various stages of development.The Company has a clear strategy to:- Critically review each project against stringent criteria- Negotiate low cost upfront optionality- Fast track low cost drill target generation- Drill test first order targets on the pipeline of projects providing multiple avenues to world class discoveriesNear term catalysts for significant re-rating - August 2019 to November 20191.Drill Conductors targetting massive Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Deposits - Panache Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Project2.Drill Down Plunge of High-Grade Au Western Queen Central Deposit - Western Queen Au Project3.Drill Down Plunge Cu-Au Feeder Zone targeting High-Grade Cu-Au - Munarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project4.Follow up Drilling of High-Grade Co Discovery 10km Open & Untested - Munarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project5.JV Partner IGO Follow up Drilling of High-Grade Au Discovery Fraser Range - Thunderstorm Ni-Cu-Au Project6.JV Partner AIC Mines Drill targeting Tier 1 Cu-Au Deposits Paterson Province - Lamil Cu-Au Project7.Drill Targeting Sudbury "Offset Dyke" Massive Ni-Cu-PGM Deposits - Long Lake Ni-Cu-PGM Project8.Drill Targeting (14 Targets) Epithermal to Porphyry Deposits - Braeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au-V Project9.Drill Targeting open-pittable flat lying sandstone hosted Zn-Pb Deposits - Earaheedy Zn ProjectTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E8QY627U





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au