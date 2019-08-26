Argent Minerals Limited: Compelling West Wyalong Targets Identified

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to provide completed results of the ground gravity geophysical survey and 3D modelling for the majority owned (78%) West Wyalong exploration Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Project in central NSW.West Wyalong is a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project strategically located within an actively producing region in central NSW that includes economic deposits such as Newcrest's Cadia-Ridgeway porphyry camp (+36 Moz Au) and the Lake Cowal gold camp (+6 Moz Au) of deposits. The mineral zoning of these alkalic to calc-alkalic porphyries have been extensively documented with a significant amount of predictive geological detail for exploration at West Wyalong.The gravity survey consisted of 2,200 new stations on a 100 m spaced grid and measured the precision gravity signature over an area of 9.0 km x 2.5 km. The data produced was combined with high resolution airborne magnetic data and IP data to produce high resolution 3D inversion models of each data set.Previous exploration undertaken by the Company, including the diamond drilling program in 2017, has been integrated with sophisticated lithogeochemical, mineralogical and geophysical analysis to reorientate main target sites within the project area ahead of future drilling. The integrated information allows for Argent to vector more efficiently towards a potassic altered centre of a mineralised system. It has been recognised that previous drilling was proximal to this zone of mineralisation and previously reported higher grades were associated with intrusive monzonite stocks supporting this association.The gravity survey was completed at West Wyalong this year to refine existing target zones and generate new targets. Gravity low or high features have specific magnetic responses typically associated with them as a result of mineral association. The variable magnetic responses previously identified have now been refined for more efficient targeting. Six new drill areas have been generated and these will be prioritised ahead of future drilling. Targets will be prioritised to focus the drill program on preferred targets within the most compelling areas of interest. The Company is investigating further options to modernise systems and facilitate timely data-capture during real-time exploration.Following discovery of the mineral system at West Wyalong (3 July 2017 West Wyalong Maiden Drilling Confirms Mineralised Porphyry System) the company has undertaken an exciting phase of target generation. Argent is keenly anticipating the next round of diamond drilling. Further details of the planned diamond drilling program will be communicated in a timely manner.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/286UO826





