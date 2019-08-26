Minotaur Exploration: JERICHO an Emerging Top-Tier Copper Asset

Sydney, Australia - Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) provide a company presentation on their Copper/Gold discovery near Cloncurry in Queensland.Highlights:- Project generator targeting base metals 'under-cover'- Strategic partnership with OZ Minerals- Greenfields Jericho discovery reveals scale and high grade- OZ Minerals is funding Jericho activities through to production- ~30,000m drilled at Jericho over 4 campaigns 2017-2019- Significant intercepts at Jericho of >4% Cu and >1g/t AuAbout the Jericho Copper/ Gold Deposit.Jericho is located 3km south of the Eloise Cu-Au mine new Cloncurry QLD- Discovered late 2017 in JV with OZ Minerals- Comprises 2 sub-parallel copper-gold mineralised plates- Minotaur has 20% interest and is being loan carried until production- Minotaur is manager and operator of the JV- Emphasis through balance of 2019 is to assess mine development optionsThe Eloise mine has been a prolific producer for 23 years- Eloise deposit discovered by BHP in 1987- Owned and operated by privately held FMR Investments- First ore mined in April 1996 and continues to operate from 1400m below surface- >12Mt @ 2.2% Cu, 0.9g/t Au with mill throughput rate of 700,000tpa- Produces ~28,000 tonnes pa of high quality copper in concentrate- Jericho lies along the same shear zoneTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFN25937





About Minotaur Exploration Ltd:



Minotaur Exploration Ltd. (ASX:MEP) is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the market code MEP. MEP commenced trading on ASX on 25 February 2005. Minotaur has extensive minerals exploration tenements in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.



The Company is governed by a Board of Directors according to Australian Corporate law and the Listing Rules of the ASX. Minotaur specialises in application of innovative geophysical techniques to locate virgin mineralisation deep below the surface. Often, economic mineral deposits are contained within basement rocks, buried below several hundred metres of transported cover (overburden) and cannot be located through conventional surface exploration methods such as soil sampling, geochemical assays and drilling. Minotaur's remote sensing and interpretative approach has proven very successful, time and time again.



The directors and management of Minotaur each have over 30 years of exploration, mining and mineral resource experience and are eminently qualified in their respective fields of expertise. Under their direction, Minotaur has earned a strong reputation for technical excellence and a high profile within the Australian resources sector. Minotaur's share register comprises 3500 shareholders.



Minotaur is actively exploring IOCG style targets in Australia, where geophysics have identified numerous sub-surface anomalies prospective for copper-gold mineralisation and other targets prospective for base metals such as zinc, lead, copper.





Source:



Minotaur Exploration Ltd.





Contact:

Andrew Woskett Managing Director Minotaur Exploration Ltd. T: +61-8-8132-3400 www.minotaurexploration.com.au