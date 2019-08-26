Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Casa Minerals Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

03:10 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, August 26, 2019 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:CASA)(OTC:CASXF)(Frankfurt:0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been deemed eligible by the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTC Markets Platform where the Company trades under the symbol CLXPF. In addition to the OTC Markets Platform, the Company’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CASA.

Farshad Shirvani, the director of the Company, commented, "We believe that today’s announcement of DTC eligibility will significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and improve our access to institutional and retail investors within the U.S."

About Casa Minerals

Casa Minerals is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Arsenault VMS copper-gold-molybdenum property. Pitman, the company’s flagship property, and Keaper are located near Terrace, British Columbia. The Arsenault property is located approximately 130 kilometers east-northeast of Atlin in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of Board of Directors:

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.
Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
Phone: (604) 689-9523
Email: contact@casaminerals.com
https://www.casaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Casa Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/557394/Casa-Minerals-Inc-Announces-DTC-Eligibility


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N8AG
CA14712X1078
www.casaminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap