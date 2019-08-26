Casa Minerals Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, August 26, 2019 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:CASA)(OTC:CASXF)(Frankfurt:0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been deemed eligible by the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTC Markets Platform where the Company trades under the symbol CLXPF. In addition to the OTC Markets Platform, the Company’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CASA.

Farshad Shirvani, the director of the Company, commented, "We believe that today’s announcement of DTC eligibility will significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and improve our access to institutional and retail investors within the U.S." About Casa Minerals Casa Minerals is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Arsenault VMS copper-gold-molybdenum property. Pitman, the company’s flagship property, and Keaper are located near Terrace, British Columbia. The Arsenault property is located approximately 130 kilometers east-northeast of Atlin in northern British Columbia.

