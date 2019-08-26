Northwest Territories Government Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for Tlicho All-Season Road to Whati

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) is pleased to report that the Government of the Northwest Territories (“GNWT”) held a ground-breaking ceremony in the community of Whati on August 24, 2019 to celebrate the commencement of construction of the Tlicho All-Season Road (“Tlicho Road”). This 97-kilometre, two-lane gravel highway will replace the existing winter ice road to Whati and provide a more reliable all-season connection to the Territorial highway system as part of the GNWT’s Infrastructure Plan. Fortune’s NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (“NICO Project”) is located 50 kilometres north of Whati and the Company plans to construct a spur road to the mine as part of its proposed development. The NICO Project is one of the few cobalt development assets outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo to service demand growth in lithium-ion batteries used to power portable electronic devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems to make electricity use more efficient. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO Project also contain more than one million ounces of gold.

The GNWT is working in partnership with the Tlicho and federal governments to develop the Tlicho Road. The Government of Canada is providing up to 25 per cent of the $213.8 million construction costs through the P3 Canada Fund. The GNWT is funding the remaining 75 per cent, using a private-public partnership (“P3”) structure with North Star, a consortium consisting of Kiewit Canada Development Corp. and the Tlicho Government, together with design-build partners Peter Kiewit Sons ULC, Hatch Corporation, and Thurber Engineering Ltd. North Star will design, finance, construct, operate and maintain the Tlicho Road over a 28-year period for a total contract value of $411.8 million. The Tlicho Government has invested approximately $16 million to purchase a 20 per cent equity interest in North Star.

Construction of the Tlicho Road is expected to commence in September 2019 and officially open to the public in 2022. In addition to extending all-season road access to Whati, this transformative project will also improve the reliability of winter ice roads extending north to the communities of Gameti and Wekweti and bring transportation efficiencies to help reduce the cost of living for the region, support new social opportunities, and encourage resource exploration and development. Road construction and maintenance will also result in significant employment and training opportunities for Tlicho residents.

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune, who is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101. Certain technical information in this news release is derived from the technical report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The Company has an option to purchase lands in Saskatchewan where it may build the hydrometallurgical plant to process NICO metal concentrates. Fortune also owns the Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO Project mill.

