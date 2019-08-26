Jervois Mining commences trading on OTCQB in the US

(ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV)

MELBOURNE, Aug. 26, 2019 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) (FRA: IHS) ("Jervois" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shares are now listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol JRVMF.

The Company's primary listing will continue to be the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), with the shares also trading, in addition to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada ("TSX-V") and the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany ("FRA").

Jervois sought the OTCQB listing to provide its current and future United States investors with appropriate accessibility and liquidity to invest in the Company's shares. Jervois' mergers with M2 Cobalt Corp and eCobalt Solutions were Jervois' initial step to becoming a battery raw materials industry leader, with significant exposure to cobalt, nickel and copper. After these mergers, Jervois sought to provide United States retail shareholders, particularly those from Idaho, with an opportunity to support construction of their country's principal domestic cobalt mine and processing facility by investing in Jervois' shares.

Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market does not involve the issuance of any new ordinary shares of the Company or any other securities. The ordinary shares of the Company that are currently issued and outstanding, including those trading on the ASX, TSX-V and FRA, may now also be traded through the OTCQB Venture Market. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com).

