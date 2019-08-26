BUYINS.NET Issues Goliath Short Squeeze Report as Approx. 1.42M Shares Shorted Since October 2018 As GOT Exceeds $0.066 Squeeze Trigger Point

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (GOT.V) (B4IE.F) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company or “Goliath”) announced today that it has retained BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, a leading provider of Regulation SHO compliance monitoring, short sale trading statistics and market integrity surveillance, has initiated coverage on Goliath Resources (OTCQB: GOTRF), (TSX.V: GOT), (Frankfurt: B4IE) after releasing the latest short sale data through August 22, 2019. The total aggregate number of shares shorted in the US since October 2018 is approximately 1.42 million shares. Approximately 64.38% of daily trading volume is short selling. The SqueezeTrigger price for all GOTRF shares shorted is $0.066. A short squeeze has begun in the US as shares of GOTRF have exceeded this level. In Canada, GOT has a C$0.1377 Trigger Price for a short squeeze to begin.

Friction Factor calculates if a fair market is being made in the shares of GOTRF. 57% of the previous 35 trading days have been positive or bullish-biased and 43% have been negative or bearish-biased.

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making DOES NOT include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security. Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be considered to be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

BUYINS.NET monitors GOTRF market-makers daily for compliance with Fair Market-Making Requirements.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 52,000 hectares.

All four properties have returned widespread mineralization of high-grade Gold, Silver and/or Copper from exposed bedrock in situ at surface. These new discoveries are the result of glacial recession and snowpack melting in geological settings where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area

Their newly discovered Lorne Creek Au-Cu-Mo Monzonite Porphyry System at the Lucky Strike recently completed a successful drill program. They announced earlier today they completed three holes totaling 1741 metres containing widespread sulphides from surface, and down to their longest hole of 718 metres; all holes remain open.

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.

General Disclaimer

Goliath Resources Ltd. "Goliath" has taken all reasonable care in producing and publishing information contained in this news release and will endeavor to do so on a periodic basis. Material in this news release may still contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which Goliath assumes no responsibility. Goliath does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information on this site. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall Goliath be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages, including but not limited to, loss of programs, loss of data, loss of use of computer of other systems, or loss of profits, whether or not advised of the possibility of damage, arising from your use, or inability to use, the material from this news release. The information is not a substitute for independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. Furthermore, you may not modify or reproduce in any form, electronic or otherwise, any information on this site, except for personal use unless you have obtained our express written permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. More particularly, this document contains statements concerning the benefits of the listing of the Company's shares on OTCQB. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. GOTRF has paid $2,083 per month for twelve months of data provided in this and subsequent reports, along with advertising services. GOTRF has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.

