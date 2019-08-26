Dr. Larry Hulbert Appointed to Forum's Technical Advisory Board

Vancouver, August 26, 2019 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry John Hulbert to the Company's Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Hulbert will provide technical advisory services to the Company for guiding exploration at Forum's Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium project in northern Saskatchewan. Compilation work on the Love Lake project under the direction of Dr. Hulbert is currently underway.

A specialist in magmatic nickel, copper and platinum-group element (PGE) deposits, Dr. Hulbert's extensive international career as a geoscientist includes work in both the private and public sectors, in addition to the academic community. His work on many major magmatic nickel-copper-PGE complexes in the world is recognized throughout the international geological community.

Dr. Hulbert began his career in the Lynn Lake nickel camp in northern Manitoba, followed by his extensive PGE work in South Africa's Bushveld Complex, and completion of his Doctor of Science at the University of Pretoria in 1983. From 1984 to 2007, Larry worked as a Research Scientist in the Mineral Deposit Research Division of the Geological Survey of Canada where he had the opportunity to analyze most potential PGE deposits in Canada, including Forum's area of focus within the Peter Lake Domain in Saskatchewan. Since 2007, Dr. Hulbert has consulted for companies exploring for nickel-copper-PGE deposits internationally.

Dr. Hulbert is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Barlow Medal from Canadian Institute of Mining and metallurgy in 1993, the Robinson Distinquished Lecturer for 2001-2002 (Geological Association and Mineralogical Association of Canada ), and the Earth Sciences Sector Merit Award (2003) by Natural Resources Canada in recognition of his exemplary effort in the sustainable development of Canada's northern mineral wealth.

Forum also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to Dr. Hulbert incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares exercisable on or before August 26, 2024 at a price of $0.10 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA



Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 778-772-3100

Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development

cchristy@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 250-863-0561



UNITED KINGDOM

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director

burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 074-0316-3185

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47253