White Rock Minerals Ltd: White Rock Minerals ProActive Investors Presentation

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) ("Company" or "White Rock") wishes to advise that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill presents at ProActive Investors' CEO Investor Sessions in Sydney and Melbourne.A copy of the Investor Presentation is in the link below and also can be found on the Company's website.https://www.whiterockminerals.com.auTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/FJ7CCU4T





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au