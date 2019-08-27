White Rock Minerals Ltd: ProActive Investors Podcast

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) ("Company" or "White Rock") wishes to advise that a podcast of an interview with ProActive Investors by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill is available.The podcast can be viewed or can be found on the Company's website.https://www.whiterockminerals.com.auIn this interview, Matt Gill discusses the very strong gold price environment and the positive impacts that has on the Company's advanced gold and silver project in Australia. Also, he discusses the possible likely event of the silver price following the gold price and that White Rock has exposure to both precious metals. As well, Matt provides and update on the Company's exploration activities at its high-grade zinc and precious metals project in central Alaska, that is being funded under a joint venture agreement with ASX listed Sandfire Resources.





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





