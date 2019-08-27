Prize Mining Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting Including Name Change and Continuation into British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting on August 22, 2019 (the "Meeting"), shareholders approved all of the motions put forward as follows:

The number of directors was set at five;

The director nominees were all elected resulting in Michael McPhie, Raul Ramirez Morton, José Avina, Dallas Pretty and Dino Minichiello being re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Davidson & Company LLP were re-appointed as auditors;

The continuation into BC from Alberta, including the adoption of new Articles upon continuation (the "Continuation") was approved;

The change of name of the Company to Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. (the "Name Change") was approved;

The consolidation of the Company's common shares on a basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, or such lesser ratio that the board of directors of the Company may deem adequate (the "Consolidation") was approved; and

The continuation of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan was approved until the next annual general meeting.

The board of directors is now considering on whether, and in what form, to proceed with the Consolidation and will make a determination on this matter in the near future.

The Company plans to move forward with the Name Change, which is subject to the Company obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Kena Gold Property in southeastern British Columbia and the Manto Negro Copper/Silver Property in Coahuila State, Mexico. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

