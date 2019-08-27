Renforth Channels 20.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, Discovers New Gold Bearing Veins at Wholly Owned New Alger Property, Cadillac Gold Camp

PICKERING, August 27, 2019 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to share several additional positive results from the July surface channel sampling program in and on the Discovery Vein area of Renforth’s wholly owned New Alger Property, contiguous to Agnico Eagle’s LaRonde Mine, in the Cadillac Gold Camp of Quebec.

Eastern Extension Area - results include 20.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, within a channel which averaged 5.4 g/t Au over 2.05m on surface. These results extend mineralization approximately 10m to the east, past the previous eastern most mineralization on the Discovery Veins. In addition, the Discovery Vein occurrence widens with these results approximately 15m to the north-east.

New Occurrence - prospecting and channel sampling approximately 100m west of the Discovery Vein stripped area yielded results including 3.55 g/t Au over 0.4m in a surface channel. These results are within the ~500m corridor of surface gold results called the Discovery Veins horizon, with 230m stripped in the fall of 2017, recent results extended the stripped area’s surface mineralization to ~270m in a generally west to east direction. This discovery is interpreted to be a new vein, further work will be required to determine the nature and extent.

ATV Trail results - two lines of sampling, in a north-south direction, separated by 100m along each access trail were taken, several results are still pending in the west. The eastern trail gave the highest surface result obtained of 2.19 g/t over 0.55m, taken from blue quartz and white quartz-carbonate-feldspar veining set in biotitic, weakly schistose sediments, located ~90m north of the Discovery Veins. This surface showing is entirely new, though it does correlate with historic underground drill results which record the presence of gold at a depth of 300 feet, and distinct from the Discovery Veins, additional work will be required to determine the extent and nature of this new vein which the sample was taken from.

“The Discovery Vein surface gold system, located ~250m south of the Thompson-Cadillac Mine Area resource at New Alger and the Cadillac Break, is demonstrating that the gold mineralization on the property is not confined to the Break. We do not yet know the extent of the mineralization within the Pontiac Sediments, or the relationship between the Discovery Vein system and the Cadillac Break, we do though look forward to continuing to explore this brownfield gold system occurring on surface and down to 404m in one of the world’s safest and well supported mining jurisdictions, the Cadillac Gold Camp, near Malartic, Quebec, with targets identified” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Results referred to in this press release were obtained from samples identified and taken in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed and delivered to the facilities of ALS in Val d’Or Quebec where they were fire assayed for gold.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

