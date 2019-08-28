Menü Artikel
Ellis Martin Report: Standard Lithium and the Fast Track to Production in Arkansas, USA::

03:22 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) (OTCMKTS:STLHF) is focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US-based brine resources that potentially can be brought into production quickly.

The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas. The 150,000+ acre "LANXESS Project", is in the prolific and productive Smackover brine region. By securing access to the strategic resource through agreements with the areas largest commercial brine operators Standard Lithium is able to utilize the extensive existing infrastructure, including brine supply and disposal pipelines, water, power, and a trained workforce to fast track project development timelines.

Their patent-pending rapid lithium extraction process has the potential to reduce the recovery time of extracting lithium from brine from the current industry method that takes years, to as little as several hours.

The process may also prove to be much more environmentally friendly with a significantly smaller footprint than the conventional processes. The company is locating a demonstration-scale plant in Southern Arkansas later this year.. This novel processing approach has not yet been used to extract and process lithium from brines at a commercial scale anywhere globally.

To view the webcast, please visit:
About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Standard Lithium Ltd:

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) (OTCMKTS:STLHF) flagship Project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilising the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report
Standard Lithium Ltd.



Contact:

Robert Mintak Standard Lithium Ltd. T: +1 (604) 409-8154 E: info@standardlithium.com www.standardlithium.com


