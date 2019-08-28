Sitka Completes 2019 Exploration Program at RC Gold

VANCOUVER, CANADA - TheNewswire - August 28th, 2019: Sitka Gold Corp. (CNSX:SIG.CN) (the "Company" or "Sitka") is pleased to announce it has completed this season's exploration program at its newly acquired RC Gold Property in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Yukon, Canada.

The program involved infill and expansion soil sampling focused on refining drill targets identified from six gold in soil anomalies outlined during the last two exploration programs conducted on property in 2017 and 2018, as well as follow up additional IP geophysics and geological mapping and prospecting. Results from this season's exploration program will be announced when the analytical data has been received and interpreted.



The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Arctic Copper Corp., has also mobilized a crew this week to its Coppermine River Project in Nunavut to conduct additional geophysical surveying at its recently discovered Copper Leaf showing, a sedimentary hosted copper discovery that returned over 13% copper and 65 g/t silver on the surface. The Copper Leaf showing is coincident with a geophysical gravity survey that produced a 100m wide gravity anomaly over the surface showing. Additional geological mapping and prospecting is also planned during this program.



Pursuant to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2019 the Company currently has an open financing to raise funds to drill its Alpha Gold property in the Carlin District of Nevada and its Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona, which hosts a historical gold and silver resource estimate. Burro Creek has an identified potential to substantially expand the historical mineral resource estimate through systematic drilling of a 1.5 km strike length of the mineralized zone identified through a geochemical soil sampling mobile metal ion grid survey.

The Company recently announced the closing of the first tranche of this financing (see news release dated August 9, 2019). The company issued 3,848,000 units at a price of 11 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $423,280. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of 16 cents for a period of two years. Net proceeds from the financing will be used to conduct drill programs at the Burro Creek Gold and Alpha Gold properties and for general working capital.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Gold property in the Yukon, an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona and owns a 100% interest in its Coppermine River project in Nunavut and the Alpha Gold property in Nevada. Directors and Management own approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold, a solid indication of their alignment with shareholder's interests.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Penner, P.Geo, Director and President for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

