Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Leave to Commence a Derivative Action Against Directors of Eastplats

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that it has received the written reasons for judgment of Mr. Justice Smith of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissing, with costs, the petition filed by 2538520 Ontario Limited, a shareholder of the Company, seeking leave to commence a derivative action on behalf of the Company against certain of its current and former directors in relation to the transactions between the Company and Union Goal Offshore Solutions Limited (See News Releases of November 9, 2018 and February 11, 2019). The petitioner has a limited period within which it may appeal the court's decision.

"The Company is pleased with the court's ruling and looks forward to furthering its retreatment operations and other opportunities in South Africa" commented Ms. Diana Hu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

