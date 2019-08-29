African Gold Group Appoints AMCO Drilling Mali SARL to Perform the Next Kobada Drilling Campaign West African Drilling Specialists

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that AMCO Drilling Mali SARL (“AMCO”) has been awarded the contract to perform the upcoming diamond drilling campaign in order to confirm and add to the current resource.



AMCO is a West Africa-focused drilling company that is permanently based in Mali. AMCO, with its specialized personnel, has been recognized as one of the leading providers of specialist drilling services in the region. Utilising their highly maintained fleet of drilling rigs and associated equipment and supported by extensive workshops, stores facilities and high-quality communications, AMCO is ideally placed for the drilling campaign at the Kobada project.

AMCO Drilling employs a highly motivated, flexible and mobile team of employees consisting of both expatriate and locally employed labour, all of whom are highly skilled in exploration drilling.

AMCO has already been to site to evaluate the ground and plan the camp and logistics. “We are thrilled to have signed AMCO for the next drilling campaign,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration of AGG. “During the planning phase of our next drilling campaign, AMCO has shown that they are highly qualified for the Kobada project. We are looking forward to partnering with them as we continue to explore this highly prospective and exciting deposit. The aim of this program will be to upgrade the quality of the resource and drill additional holes into other highly prospective areas identified through our extensive regional exploration program.”

“We are delighted to be part of this very exciting project,” says James Blakeley, Commercial Manager, AMCO. “We believe that with our expertise in operating through the rainy season, we will be able to expedite the drilling program and deliver a significant improvement in the quality of the resource at Kobada in shortest time possible.”

AMCO will execute the planned drilling of approximately 15,000 metres and liaise closely with Minxcon, the recently appointed geological project managers. The resulting drill core will be sampled and assayed for grade. Subsequently, these results will be entered into the new resource model with a view to upgrading the quality of this resource model as part of the overall definitive feasibility study.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

