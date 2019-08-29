Japan Gold Extends its Position in Southern Kyushu's Epithermal Gold Province

Vancouver, August 29, 2019 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the acceptance of new prospecting rights applications by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") in the Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province. The new applications include the Mizobe Project, and a second extension to the Ohra-Takamine Project.

Highlights:

The new Mizobe Project comprises four applications of 1,195 hectares (Figure 1);

The Ohra-Takamine Project extended by 1,167 hectares to total 4,872 hectares;

Both projects are located in Southern Kyushu's Epithermal Gold Province which has produced in excess of 11 million ounces of gold from epithermal deposits.

Mizobe Project

The Mizobe Project is located 10 kilometres east of the Ohra-Takamine project, along the western edge of the Kagoshima Graben. Historic mining activities in the project area were focused on antimony (Sb) mineralization located in the north-western part of the application area. Antimony is a typical pathfinder element for epithermal gold mineralization and commonly concentrated in the upper parts of epithermal gold systems.

Government-funded exploration at Mizobe between 1999 and 2001 included geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, gravity, and CSAMT geophysical surveys. A multi-element gold-antimony-mercury (Au-Sb-Hg) anomaly sourced from a creek outcrop with an underlying CSAMT anomaly was drill tested in the project area by Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ). The MMAJ drill hole intersected a 43 metre length of silicified tuff-siltstone grading 0.9 g/t Au from 200 metres below the anomalous creek outcrop, the mineralized zone also included an interval of 20.3 metres at 1.16 g/t Au with associated Sb and Hg anomalism1.

The disseminated gold-silver-antimony-arsenic-mercury (Au-Ag-Sb-As-Hg) mineralization intersected in the MMAJ drill hole is interpreted to have been deposited at or close to the paleo-surface and related to a deeper vein-type mineralizang event. This mineralization has subsequently been covered by a 100 to 150 metre thick sequence of younger volcanic ash. The feeder or vein structures below this high-level disseminated mineralization are valid exploration targets and the Company believes they definitely warrant further investigation within the context of the gold province.

Ohra-Takamine Second Extension

The Ohra-Takamine Project lies within the Hokusatsu-Kushikino Mining District and covers five historic gold mines.

The extension applications were made to encompass MMAJ-defined areas of hydrothermal alteration co-incident with gravity high, CSAMT geophysical and geochemical soil anomalies, some 2 to 3 kilometres southeast of the historic Matsuno mine workings.

