Petroteq Reports Positive Progress for its Proposed Vernal, Utah Plant 3,000 Barrel Expansion

SHERMAN OAKS, Aug. 29, 2019 - Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated surface oil sands mining oil company with patented - proprietary clean oil recovery technology (CORT)‎, is pleased to announce that the 30-day comment period for the Company’s 3,000 barrel per day expansion permit has ended and the State of Utah, Department of Oil, Gas, and Mining Division (UDOGM) did not receive any comments on the Company’s Significant Revision Notice of Intent (NOI).



The UDOGM has indicated that based on the tentative approval letter issued on July 23, 2019, and since UDOGM received no comments, UDOGM can now formally approve the Company’s proposed expansion NOI, contingent on the final modification to the reclamation contract and an increase to the surety bond currently in place with the UDOGM to meet the requirements of the modified reclamation contract.

“The expansion development of our Asphalt Ridge property is another important step in our long-term growth strategy,” said David Sealock, Petroteq Chief Executive Officer. “Building on our current production base is expected to offer several advantages: we know the area geology well, our CORT allows us to minimize potential environmental impacts, and it is relatively straightforward to link the expansion project into existing facility infrastructure.” Mr. Sealock also stated, “Dr. Donald Clark, our Chief Geologist, did an excellent job regarding the environmental and engineering studies and in the preparation for filing of the regulatory application. We believe this work and permit approval demonstrates both the scalability of the technology and economic feasibility”.

Project cost estimates for the Phase 2 expansion, will be provided to PQE’s Board of Directors for final sanctioning once final engineering is completed.

