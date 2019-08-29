TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 - Samco Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SGA) (“Samco Gold” or the “Company”) today released its Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. These Financial Statements and MD&A are available at the Company’s website and at its profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



Samco’s legacy business was the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals properties in Argentina. Since approximately the fall of 2017, the Company has undertaken a process of divesting itself of all of its legacy business interests, and it currently has no significant assets. The Company’s principal business activity has been the identification and evaluation of opportunities to acquire interests in other assets or businesses. Additional details with respect to the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

