Mosaic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced that Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Credit Suisse’s 2019 Basic Materials Conference in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for 180 days following the event. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

