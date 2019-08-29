Highland Copper provides an update on the White Pine project

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 29, 2019 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announces that the deadline to complete the acquisition of the White Pine project from Copper Range Company (“CRC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., has been extended to January 31, 2020. The final closing of the acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including releasing CRC from certain environmental obligations associated with the remediation and closure plan of the historical White Pine mine site and replacing the related environmental bond for an amount expected to be approximately US$1.7 million.



The Company also announces that an independent preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) of the viability of potentially mining the copper resources at White Pine is being completed by G Mining Services Inc. Results of the PEA should be available by mid-September.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company’s principal asset is the Copperwood Project, a development stage copper project fully permitted to move into the construction stage. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

