Luminex Resources Announces Cascas Earn-in Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC: LUMIF) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) received notice from First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”) that First Quantum will be terminating its earn-in option on the Company’s Cascas copper-gold focused concession in Ecuador (“Cascas”). Upon termination of the earn-in option, the earn-in agreement between Luminex and First Quantum will terminate. Luminex will evaluate whether it will retain the Cascas concession on a 100% basis.



Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American plc respectively.

