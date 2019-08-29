Menü Artikel
Suncor Energy to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019

29.08.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 - Mark Little, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:05 a.m. MT (9:05 a.m. ET).

The webcast link will be available on Suncor's website at suncor.com/webcasts, or at the following URL for 180 days: https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/090319b_js/?entity=11_EHJ6N63

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com


