Energold Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD:TSX.V) (EGDFF:US) (FRANKFURT:X9X) ("Energold" or the "Company") announced today that it will not be filing its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Interim Financial Statements") and its management's discussion and analysis relating to the Interim Financial Statements (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed deadline of August 29, 2019 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company's personnel is focusing its efforts on exploring strategic alternatives and, as a result, the Company will not have its Required Filings prepared and filed by the Filing Deadline. Energold is working diligently on potential strategic alternatives (including divestitures or restructuring) and only expects to file the Interim Financial Statements once the strategic alternatives analysis is complete.

The Company is in the process of making an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission and other applicable securities regulators under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") be imposed in respect of this late filing. There is no guarantee that a MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is granted, the MCTO will prohibit the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, and possibly the directors, other officers and other insiders of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. The issuance of such cease trade order does not generally affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or other insiders of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early-stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

On behalf of the Directors of Energold Drilling Corp.,

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President, CEO

