Sphinx Announces Results of Its Annual General Meeting, Grants Stock Options

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. (“Sphinx” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on August 29, 2019 on Grand Calumet Island, in the Pontiac MRC Region of Quebec, all the items were approved as follows:

  • Election of François Biron, Lawrence Cannon, Michel Gauthier, Jean Laforest, Michel Lemieux and Jeremie Ryan as directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

At a Board of directors meeting following the AGM, Lawrence Cannon, Jeremie Ryan and Ingrid Martin were confirmed in their functions as Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively.

Jeremie Ryan stated “we thank Normand Champigny for all his contributions over the years and wish him the best”.

Grant of stock options

A total of 350,000 stock options (the “Options”) have been granted to two directors. These Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share and are exercisable during a 10-year period. All Options will vest in three (3) equal tranches. These Options have been granted in accordance with Sphinx’s stock option plan.

About Québec and Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx’s website or contact

Jeremie Ryan
President and Chief Executive Officer
819-664-2632
info@sphinxresources.ca
www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sphinx Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/557965/Sphinx-Announces-Results-of-Its-Annual-General-Meeting-Grants-Stock-Options


Sphinx Resources Ltd.

Sphinx Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12EVU
CA8484221012
www.sphinxresources.ca
