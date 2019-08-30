Quaterra Announces Conversion of Convertible Debentures

Vancouver, August 30, 2019 - Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) (the "Company") today announced that it has issued 11,769,230 units pursuant to conversions of its secured 10% convertible debentures having an aggregate principal amount of US$550,000 and C$50,000. Each unit consists of a share and a share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of US$0.05 (C$0.065) and expires four years from the date the convertible debentures were issued. The Company has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to convert the interest portion of US$44,506.85 due on some of the convertible debentures into 1,077,066 shares.

The convertible debentures were originally issued in August and September of 2018 for gross proceeds of US$550,000 and C$550,000. Any remaining convertible debentures may be converted at C$0.10 per unit until February of 2020.

