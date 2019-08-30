Antioquia Gold Inc. Announces Management Appointment

Calgary, August 30, 2019 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Patricia Barbotto has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2019.
Ms. Barbotto has 20 years of experience in financial positions in companies from different industrial sectors, including eight years leading financial and administrative processes in the mining sector. She has extensive experience in corporate finance, business valuation, cost and budget control and accounting, and currently
holds the position of Financial Manager at Antioquia Gold Ltd. - Colombia Branch. In this role, Ms. Barbotto oversees the areas of Accounting and Treasury, Financial Planning, Human Resources, IT and Supply Chain.
Ms. Barbotto holds a Master of Administration degree with a focus on international business from the Univerisidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales, in Buenos Aires, Argentina as well as a degree in Administrative Engineering from the Escuela de Ingenieria de Antioquia, in Medellin, Colombia.
Mr. Rodger Roden has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 1, 2019. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Roden for his contributions to the Company.
