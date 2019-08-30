Silver Spruce Grieves the Passing of Gordon H. Barnhill, CFO

BRIDGEWATER, August 30, 2019 - (TSXV:SSE) Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is deeply saddened by the passing of its longtime friend, collegue and CFO, Gordon Harold Barnhill. He passed away peacefully in the Halifax Infirmary, QEII, Halifax on August 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Gordon was dedicated to to his family and to professional excellence. He will be greatly missed. The Company extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends for our collective loss.

Gordon began his financial career with Trans Canada Credit and then worked for the Royal Bank for 28 years in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick until his retirement. Not one to stand still too long, he then become the Chief Financial Officer for Silver Spruce Resources Inc. and continued working there until the time of his death. Gordon served on the board of directors for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Nova Scotia for several years. He was an avid salmon fisherman and hunter and has left behind many happy memories of salmon fishing on St. Mary's River.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st, in Bridgewater Baptist Church, 564 Glen Allan Dr., Bridgewater, Rev. Dr. Aaron Kenny officiating. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to organizations close to Gordon's heart; Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada and St. Mary's River Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.sweenysfuneralhome.com.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Karl Boltz, President/CEO/Director

(866) 641-3397

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558020/Silver-Spruce-Grieves-the-Passing-of-Gordon-H-Barnhill-CFO