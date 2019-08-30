Gatling Launches 360° Tour of Larder Gold Project Site and Geological Model

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has launched a 360° tour of the Larder Gold Project site and geological model site using VRIFY technology. With three high-grade gold deposits and a large, ongoing drill program, Larder is ideally suited to VRIFY. The platform enables investors to view an interactive 3D geological model, featuring drilling from the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland deposits, and a 360° tour of the project site.

View the Larder Gold Project site tour at the Gatling Exploration website.

Project Highlights

20,000 m drill program underway along the Cadillac Larder Break at the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland deposits. Recent drilling results include 12.3 g/t Au over 5.0 meters near surface at the Cheminis deposit (see Gatling Exploration news August 21, 2019) and 12.7 g/t Au over 5.0 meters at the Bear deposit (see Gatling Exploration news July 23, 2019).

3,500 m drill program underway at the recently acquired Kir Vit zone, testing multiple surface and shallow-depth targets. The zone is located approximately 10 km south east of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit along the Nettie Lake Gold Trend. Recent surface sampling at Kir Vit included values of 6.7 g/t Au and 7.0 g/t Au (see Gatling Exploration news release dated August 27, 2019).

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatling-launches-360-tour-of-larder-gold-project-site-and-geological-model-300909896.html

SOURCE Gatling Exploration Inc.