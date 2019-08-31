Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.
As a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the terms of previously announced credit facilities, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 249,674,454 common shares with voting rights as at August 30, 2019.
About Josemaria
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on August 30, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. Pacific Time.
On behalf of the board of directors of Josemaria Resources,
