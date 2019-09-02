Red Lake Gold Inc. Option Grant

Vancouver, September 2, 2019 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) (FWB:P11)(“Red Lake Gold” or the "Corporation") reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Corporation has today granted 790,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $0.45 per stock option, vest immediately, expire five years from the date of the grant and are subject to a four-month hold period.

The grant of options is subject to the provisions of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the policies of the CSE Exchange and applicable securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

