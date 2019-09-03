Marathon Gold Reports Latest Drill Results from Marathon Deposit at Valentine Gold Project, NL

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 - Marathon Gold Corp. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce positive results from the start of the infill drilling campaign at the Marathon Deposit, part of the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland. This latest drilling is part of a series of planned infill and exploration drill holes designed to expand the estimate of Mineral Resources at the Marathon Deposit over the more than 1,500-meter strike length of the deposit’s “Main Zone” corridor. Of note, these drill results continue to successfully demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization both along and across strike of the Main Zone as well as from surface to the base of the currently planned open pit, where mineralization remains open to depth. Highlights of the latest drilling include:



Main Zone: MA-19-405 intersected 3.87 g/t Au over 11.0 meters including 13.63 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 3.78 g/t Au over 8.0 meters including 12.57 g/t Au over 2.0 meters.





Main Zone: MA-19-401 intersected 3.36 g/t Au over 13.0 meters including 12.81 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 3.11 g/t Au over 3.0 meters.





Main Zone: MA-19-408 intersected 1.44 g/t Au over 62.0 meters including 7.70 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 4.86 g/t Au over 2.0 meters, and 4.67 g/t Au over 3.0 meters.





Main Zone: MA-19-399 intersected 1.34 g/t Au over 39.0 meters including 8.87 g/t Au over 2.0 meters, and 3.40 g/t Au over 3.0 meters.





Main Zone NE: MA-19-400 intersected 12.32 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 4.60 g/t Au over 4.0 meters, MA-19-404 intersected 10.22 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 4.68 g/t Au over 4.0 meters, MA-19-407 intersected 3.36 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, and MA-19-411 intersected 2.60 g/t Au over 3.0 meters; and,





Hanging & Footwall DDH’s, drilled along the outer flanks of the Main Zone corridor, intersected significant gold mineralization including in MA-19-406 7.40 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, 8.74 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, and 2.24 g/t Au over 7.0 meters and 4.88 g/t Au over 3.0 meters in MA-19-410.

The latest drilling has been oriented downward through the en-echelon stacked, shallowly SW dipping, gold-bearing Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins which form the dominant vein orientation within the sub-vertical Main Zone corridor of the Marathon Deposit (Table 1; Figure 1). It represents both infill drilling in areas currently classified as Inferred Mineral Resources in the October 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate and new exploration in areas of previously little drilling along the northeast end of the Main Zone corridor.

In addition to the results published today, assays are pending for new drilling which has intersected significant QTP-Au veining in both the NE end of the current open pit design as well as SW along strike on the Main Zone corridor.

Three drill rigs are currently operating at the Marathon Deposit, where a more than 20,000-meter infill and step out drilling program will be completed in September. Thereafter, two drill rigs will move on to complete a planned 7,000-meter exploration drilling campaign at the Sprite Zone.

All drilling completed to the end of September will be utilized in the upcoming Mineral Resource update for the Valentine Gold Project, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition to the exploration drilling, a 2,250-meter HQ core size geotechnical drilling program has recently been completed, the results of which will be for open pit design at the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits in the upcoming Valentine Pre-Feasibility study scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

TABLE 1: Significant assay intervals, Marathon Deposit, Valentine Gold Camp

DDH Zone* Section From To Core

Length

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold g/t MA-19-399 MZ 17090 152 155 3 2.6 3.40 163 202 39 33.2 1.34 including 182 184 2 1.7 8.87 224 227 3 2.6 1.85 MA-19-400 MZ 17430 184 187 3 2.7 12.32 196 200 4 3.6 4.60 236 239 3 2.7 2.12 249 252 3 2.7 2.07 277 280 3 2.7 3.54 MA-19-401 FW - MZ 17380 80 83 3 2.4 3.91 271 274 3 2.4 3.11 306 319 13 10.4 3.36 including 317 319 2 1.6 12.81 336 339 3 2.4 2.83 352 357 5 4.0 2.28 MA-19-404 MZ 17430 69 72 3 2.7 10.22 275 278 3 2.7 2.52 292 295 3 2.7 4.68 MA-19-405 MZ 17360 61 64 3 2.7 2.67 114 117 3 2.7 2.03 279 290 11 9.9 3.87 including 285 287 2 1.8 13.63 336 339 3 2.7 12.66 372 380 8 7.2 3.78 including 373 375 2 1.8 12.57 MA-19-406 FW 17000 119 122 3 2.6 7.40 253 256 3 2.6 1.41 269 272 3 2.6 8.74 297 300 3 2.6 1.68 348 355 7 6.0 2.24 MA-19-407 MZ 17410 80 83 3 2.6 1.10 85 88 3 2.6 2.92 198 202 4 3.4 1.06 219 222 3 2.6 3.36 MA-19-408 MZ 17340 94 97 3 2.9 1.84 107 110 3 2.9 1.89 122 125 3 2.9 4.67 140 143 3 2.9 1.18 152 155 3 2.9 3.22 168 230 62 58.9 1.44 including 174 176 2 1.9 7.70 including 192 194 2 1.9 4.86 MA-19-410 HW 17300 38 41 3 2.9 4.88 MA-19-411 MZ 17410 230 233 3 2.6 2.29 238 241 3 2.6 2.60 *MZ = Main Zone, HW = Hanging Wall, FW = Foot Wall

*No significant intervals in MA-19-402, 403, and 409 drilled outside of the Main Zone

Acknowledgments



Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Sherry Dunsworth, MSc., P.Geo (NL), the Senior VP of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, Newfoundland. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.10 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (80% - 95% of core length).

About Marathon

Marathon is a Toronto based gold company rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in central Newfoundland, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Gold Project comprises a series of mineralised deposits along a 20-kilometer system of gold bearing Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite veins. The project is accessible by year-round road and is in close proximity to the provincial electrical grid. To date, four gold deposits at Valentine have been delineated, including the large Leprechaun and Marathon deposits. An October 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment showed the project to be amenable to open pit mining and conventional milling over a twelve-year mine life. Total Mineral Resources currently comprise Measured Mineral Resources of 16.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.18 g/t containing 1,166,500 oz. of gold, Indicated Mineral Resources of 28.5 million tonnes at a grade of 1.66 g/t containing 1,524,900 oz. of gold and Inferred Mineral Resources of 26.9 million tonnes at a grade of 1.77 g/t containing 1,531,600 oz. of gold. For more information, readers are referred to the technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 dated October 30, 2018 for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

