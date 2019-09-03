Osisko Intersects 114 g/t Au Over 2.8 Metres at Osborne-Bell

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the infill drill program at its 100% owned Osborne-Bell gold deposit located 15 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec. The 50,000-metre program focused on infill drilling at the Osborne-Bell deposit as part of the overall Windfall definition drilling program. Osborne-Bell remains open at depth with good potential for further expansion, and additional exploration drilling is being planned for 2020.



Significant new analytical results from 71 intercepts in 47 infill drill holes are presented below. Highlights from the new results include: 114 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in OSK-OB-19- 109; 51.5 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in OSK-OB-19-212; 35.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-OB-192; 9.49 g/t Au over 7.6 metres in OSK-OB-19-131; and 9.60 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-OB-19-137. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) uncut Au

(g/t) cut to 100 g/t Type Mineralized

Zone OSK-OB-18-092 40.0 43.2 3.2 7.78 Infill 3-653 including 42.9 43.2 0.3 59.4 Infill OSK-OB-18-092 111.5 113.5 2.0 3.37 Infill 3-652 OSK-OB-18-092 132.3 134.5 2.2 10.4 Infill New including 132.8 133.2 0.4 43.0 Infill OSK-OB-18-094 165.5 168.5 3.0 5.55 Infill 3-653 including 167.0 168.5 1.5 10.6 Infill OSK-OB-18-094 180.5 182.5 2.0 9.25 Infill 3-652 including 181.6 182.2 0.6 23.0 Infill OSK-OB-18-095 121.2 124.0 2.8 5.04 Infill 3-551 including 121.2 121.9 0.7 18.1 Infill OSK-OB-18-100 233.2 235.8 2.6 3.41 Infill 3-551 including 234.0 234.3 0.3 25.1 Infill OSK-OB-18-103 203.6 205.6 2.0 6.93 Infill 2-652 including 204.6 204.9 0.3 39.3 Infill OSK-OB-19-105 18.0 21.0 3.0 4.47 Infill New including 18.0 18.3 0.3 41.4 Infill OSK-OB-19-105 130.9 133.3 2.4 3.71 Infill 3-651 including 130.9 131.4 0.5 16.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-106 23.7 25.7 2.0 4.82 Infill 3-552 including 23.7 24.0 0.3 16.9 Infill OSK-OB-19-109 282.4 286.2 2.8 114 30.7 Infill 3-652 including 284.4 285.2 0.8 392 100 Infill OSK-OB-19-110 92.0 94.0 2.0 3.16 Infill 1-651 OSK-OB-19-110 224.8 226.8 2.0 3.63 Infill 1-550 OSK-OB-19-113 46.7 48.9 2.2 15.9 Infill 1-653 including 46.7 48.1 1.4 24.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-117 38.9 41.0 2.1 6.38 Infill 1-651 including 39.4 39.7 0.3 38.6 Infill OSK-OB-19-119 89.6 91.7 2.1 34.8 Infill New including 90.6 91.3 0.7 94.2 Infill OSK-OB-19-120 150.4 153.4 3.0 5.10 Infill 1-652 including 150.4 151.0 0.6 23.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-122 80.1 82.2 2.1 3.25 Infill 1-653 including 81.8 82.2 0.4 11.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-125 209.1 211.1 2.0 4.27 Infill 2-652 including 210.1 211.1 1.0 7.95 Infill OSK-OB-19-129 328.1 330.5 2.4 4.36 Infill 2-650 including 328.1 329.0 0.9 9.85 Infill OSK-OB-19-131 266.4 274 7.6 9.49 Infill 2-652 including 266.7 267.1 0.4 82.8 Infill and 270.2 271.0 0.8 20.0 Infill and 272.3 273.1 0.8 19.1 Infill OSK-OB-19-131 335.0 337.9 2.9 4.16 Infill 2-651 OSK-OB-19-131 351.7 357.4 5.7 5.31 Infill 2-650 including 351.7 355.0 3.3 8.03 Infill OSK-OB-19-132 77.8 80.0 2.2 3.07 Infill New OSK-OB-19-132 252.5 254.9 2.4 5.61 Infill 2-652 including 254.6 254.9 0.3 16.5 Infill OSK-OB-19-137 96.2 101.0 4.8 9.60 Infill OSK-OB-19-138 295.1 297.1 2.0 7.94 Infill 3-551 including 295.1 295.5 0.4 37.7 Infill OSK-OB-19-138 360.5 365.0 4.5 7.36 Infill 3-652 OSK-OB-19-144 39.3 42.0 2.7 8.30 Infill 1-652 including 40.2 41.0 0.8 12.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-144 118.0 120.3 2.3 3.51 Infill 1-551 including 118.3 119.0 0.7 8.72 Infill OSK-OB-19-144 166.3 168.5 2.2 4.57 Infill 1-651 including 166.3 167.0 0.7 12.4 Infill OSK-OB-19-144 183.3 185.6 2.3 5.10 Infill 1-651 including 185.1 185.6 0.5 21.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-145 119.5 123.0 3.5 5.93 Infill 1-653 including 120.5 121.0 0.5 24.7 Infill OSK-OB-19-146 71.5 74.1 2.6 10.2 Infill 1-551 including 73.5 74.1 0.6 40.1 Infill OSK-OB-19-151 41.2 43.4 2.2 13.4 Infill 1-652 including 41.2 41.8 0.6 40.3 Infill OSK-OB-19-151 123.4 126.0 2.6 10.5 Infill New including 123.4 124.2 0.8 25.5 Infill OSK-OB-19-151 137.3 139.5 2.2 23.7 Infill 1-651 including 138.9 139.5 0.6 49.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-155 191.0 194.2 3.2 6.48 Infill 3-551 OSK-OB-19-156 21.0 23.5 2.5 3.55 Infill New OSK-OB-19-159 542.0 544.0 2.0 3.82 Infill 3-653 OSK-OB-19-160 108.0 110.1 2.1 3.80 Infill 1-653 including 109.0 109.6 0.6 12.6 Infill OSK-OB-19-161 288.7 290.7 2.0 5.76 Infill New including 289.7 290.7 1.0 11.3 Infill OSK-OB-19-162 328.5 330.6 2.1 3.84 Infill 3-552 including 329.9 330.6 0.7 10.2 Infill OSK-OB-19-162 362.7 365.3 2.6 12.0 Infill 3-653 including 363 363.5 0.5 61.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-162 369.3 371.8 2.5 6.89 Infill 3-653 including 369.9 370.8 0.9 17.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-164 171.1 173.1 2.0 5.74 Infill New including 172.1 172.6 0.5 21.9 Infill OSK-OB-19-170 95.4 97.6 2.2 3.02 Infill 1-653 including 96.3 96.9 0.6 10.7 Infill OSK-OB-19-171 48.6 51.0 2.4 11.0 Infill 3-652 including 48.6 49.0 0.4 64.5 Infill OSK-OB-19-175 214.3 218.0 3.7 8.54 Infill 2-652 including 214.3 215.4 1.1 23.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-176 379.4 382.0 2.6 6.47 Infill 3-653 including 379.4 380.0 0.6 25.1 Infill OSK-OB-19-178 94.2 96.2 2.0 8.20 Infill 3-653 including 94.7 95.4 0.7 23.1 Infill OSK-OB-19-180 414.5 416.5 2.0 6.00 Infill New including 416.2 416.5 0.3 35.1 Infill OSK-OB-19-182 93.0 95.0 2.0 3.77 Infill 3-653 OSK-OB-19-186 311.8 313.8 2.0 3.10 Infill 3-551 including 312.8 313.2 0.4 10.9 Infill OSK-OB-19-191 291.7 294.0 2.3 4.55 Infill 3-654 including 292.0 292.7 0.7 13.2 Infill OSK-OB-19-192 374.9 377.6 2.7 35.3 23.3 Infill 3-551 including 375.7 376.1 0.4 180 100 Infill OSK-OB-19-192 415.0 418.0 3.0 9.70 Infill 3-653 including 416.1 416.8 0.7 34.8 Infill OSK-OB-19-194 249.0 251.0 2.0 3.03 Infill New OSK-OB-19-194 261.9 265.7 3.8 3.23 Infill 3-552 including 261.9 262.2 0.3 34.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-194 339.2 342.0 2.8 3.46 Infill 3-650 including 340.0 341.1 1.1 7.71 Infill OSK-OB-19-196 217.1 219.3 2.2 3.23 Infill 3-552 including 218.7 219.3 0.6 9.58 Infill OSK-OB-19-196 223.8 226.3 2.5 13.0 Infill 3-552 OSK-OB-19-196 228.7 231.8 3.1 3.16 Infill 3-552 including 228.7 229.0 0.3 12.3 Infill OSK-OB-19-196 244.2 248.0 3.8 3.06 Infill 3-551 including 246.8 247.1 0.3 17.4 Infill OSK-OB-19-201 375.1 377.2 2.1 8.00 Infill 3-551 including 375.1 376.2 1.1 14.7 Infill OSK-OB-19-204 323.5 325.5 2.0 7.70 Infill 3-552 including 324.5 325.5 1.0 15.0 Infill OSK-OB-19-212 237.2 240.7 3.5 3.34 Infill 3-552 including 237.2 237.7 0.5 11.9 Infill OSK-OB-19-212 260.7 267.7 7.0 3.62 Infill 3-552 including 260.7 261.7 1.0 21.4 Infill OSK-OB-19-212 310.3 313.1 2.8 51.5 22.6 Infill 3-653 including 310.3 310.9 0.6 235 100 Infill OSK-OB-19-213 295.0 297.0 2.0 10.7 Infill 3-551 including 295.0 296.0 1.0 20.3 Infill





Drill Hole Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Hole

Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-OB-18-092 186.6 -45.1 135 341231 5444068 2200 OSK-OB-18-094 191.8 -45.8 237 341399 5444051 2375 OSK-OB-18-095 192.5 -45.0 254 341315 5444119 2275 OSK-OB-18-100 193.7 -45.3 261 341564 5444064 2525 OSK-OB-18-103 198.2 -49.0 221 341216 5444136 2175 OSK-OB-19-105 197.3 -47.8 135 341448 5443963 2450 OSK-OB-19-106 194.9 -45.0 132 341470 5443930 2475 OSK-OB-19-109 192.3 -47.4 297 341247 5444210 2175 OSK-OB-19-110 193.5 -51.5 303 340670 5444222 1625 OSK-OB-19-113 19.6 -46.8 101 340918 5444078 1900 OSK-OB-19-117 193.5 -45.0 86 340724 5444158 1700 OSK-OB-19-119 193.8 -45.8 92 340695 5444371 1600 OSK-OB-19-120 194.4 -59.7 251 340570 5444500 1450 OSK-OB-19-122 200.5 -59.6 110 340607 5444458 1500 OSK-OB-19-125 193.8 -51.0 236 341104 5444163 2050 OSK-OB-19-129 185.1 -50.5 371 341106 5444186 2050 OSK-OB-19-131 192.1 -49.5 418 341137 5444214 2075 OSK-OB-19-132 185.0 -50.0 407 341067 5444223 2000 OSK-OB-19-137 186.9 -46.0 277 341050 5444092 2025 OSK-OB-19-138 193.3 -53.0 416 341342 5444237 2275 OSK-OB-19-144 209.5 -52.7 247 340877 5444157 1850 OSK-OB-19-145 192.7 -49.3 358 340775 5444340 1700 OSK-OB-19-146 203.5 -45.0 208 340864 5444140 1825 OSK-OB-19-151 194.2 -54.2 173 340810 5444186 1775 OSK-OB-19-155 199.4 -54.2 270 341326 5444146 2275 OSK-OB-19-156 194.9 -60.6 111 340540 5444476 1425 OSK-OB-19-159 183.4 -53.3 612 341329 5444403 2200 OSK-OB-19-160 193.8 -60.4 144 340527 5444519 1400 OSK-OB-19-161 192.8 -51.1 299 341885 5443933 2875 OSK-OB-19-162 188.0 -53.4 414 341496 5444173 2425 OSK-OB-19-164 193.7 -61.3 210 340542 5444543 1400 OSK-OB-19-170 253.8 -50.0 156 340637 5444451 1525 OSK-OB-19-171 196.6 -52.0 75 341238 5444025 2225 OSK-OB-19-175 209.9 55.2 240 341250 5444123 2200 OSK-OB-19-176 184.5 -55.8 407 341496 5444174 2425 OSK-OB-19-178 196.6 -53.5 168 341269 5444081 2225 OSK-OB-19-180 183.6 -58.8 438 341496 5444176 2425 OSK-OB-19-182 195.0 -54.0 116 341899 5443811 2925 OSK-OB-19-186 200.1 -59.9 333 341573 5444083 2525 OSK-OB-19-191 198.0 -66.0 383 341573 5444083 2525 OSK-OB-19-192 187.5 -59.1 432 341497 5444176 2425 OSK-OB-19-194 187.9 -49.8 356 341527 5444095 2275 OSK-OB-19-196 189.5 -50.5 285 341512 5444080 2475 OSK-OB-19-201 189.4 -50.6 469 341443 5444262 2350 OSK-OB-19-204 182.2 -53.4 419 341455 5444178 2400 OSK-OB-19-212 184.9 -56.2 380 341467 5444113 2425 OSK-OB-19-213 189.9 -53.4 370 341378 5444214 2300

OSK-OB-18-092 intersected 7.78 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite altered andesite unit and consists of up to 2% pyrite stringers and 1% clustered chalcopyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 3.37 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-652, Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and silica altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and up to 1% clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A third interval returned 10.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a silica and chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit with up to 2% pyrite stringers and traces of chalcopyrite clusters oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-18-094 intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and silica altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit and consists of up to 1% clustered pyrite and traces of pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 9.25 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-652. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite in a sericite altered zone within quartz-pyrite veinlets hosted in a quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit.

OSK-OB-18-095 intersected 5.04 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-biotite-carbonate altered andesite unit and consists of traces of chalcopyrite and pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-18-100 intersected 3.41 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite and hematite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of 3 to 5% pyrite and traces of disseminated and stringer-style chalcopyrite associated with chlorite-silica altered veinlets parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-18-103 intersected 6.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 2-652. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-biotite-chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit and consists of up to 3% pyrite, 1% disseminated chalcopyrite, and local visible gold in chlorite-pyrite veinlets.

OSK-OB-19-105 intersected 4.47 g/t Au over 3.0 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted within a chlorite-biotite altered andesite with up to 1% disseminated pyrite in chlorite-pyrite veins or pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 3.71 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in zone 3-651. Mineralization consists of up to 2% pyrite mainly as local stringers and disseminated within a biotite-sericite-chlorite altered aphyric rhyodacite.

OSK-OB-19-106 intersected 4.82 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization consists of up to 3% pyrite as cm-thick stringers, chlorite-pyrite veins, and disseminated with minor pyrrhotite parallel to the main fabric orientation. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite and chlorite altered andesite unit.

OSK-OB-19-109 intersected 114 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in zone 3-652. Mineralization is hosted within a quartz-phyric rhyodacite characterized by a moderate chlorite, biotite and carbonate alteration. Mineralization consists of an average of 5% disseminated pyrite, and up to 15% disseminated pyrite-sphalerite and stringers on a 0.8 metre interval. Local visible gold was observed in the pyrite-sphalerite stringers. Local chlorite-pyrite veins also carry up to 1% finely disseminated pyrite.

OSK-OB-19-110 intersected 3.16 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 1-651. Mineralization consists of up to 2% disseminated pyrite hosted within a quartz-feldspar-phyric rhyodacite showing moderate patchy biotite and chlorite alteration. A second interval returned 3.63 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 1-550. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-biotite-sericite altered andesite unit and consists of 3% disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-113 intersected 15.9 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 1-653. Mineralization is controlled by a quartz veinlet characterized by chalcopyrite clusters and stringers hosted within a sericite, carbonate, and minor silica altered aphyric rhyodacite containing up to 1% disseminated pyrite.

OSK-OB-19-117 intersected 6.38 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in zone 1-651. Mineralization is hosted within an andesite unit with strong biotite and weak chlorite and sericite alteration. Mineralization consists of up to 5% pyrite stringers, clusters, and dissemination.

OSK-OB-19-119 intersected 34.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a biotite and chlorite altered andesite and consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite orientated parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-120 intersected 5.10 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in zone 1-652. Mineralization is hosted within a weakly chlorite-carbonate-sericite-epidote altered andesite with up to 5% disseminated pyrite controlled by the main fabric orientation and associated with chlorite-pyrite veinlets.

OSK-OB-19-122 intersected 3.25 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in zone 1-653. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-biotite-carbonate altered andesite unit with up to 3% disseminated and clustered pyrite parallel to the main fabric orientation and pyrite clusters within quartz-chlorite-carbonate veins.

OSK-OB-19-125 intersected 4.27 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 2-652. Mineralization is hosted at the contact between an andesite unit and a quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit moderately altered to chlorite-biotite-silica±sericite±carbonate. Mineralization consists of up to 3% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite affected by the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-129 intersected 4.36 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in zone 2-650. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite-chlorite-sericite altered andesite and consists of trace to 1% disseminated pyrite.

OSK-OB-19-131 intersected 9.49 g/t Au over 7.6 metres in zone 2-652.This interval is hosted at the contact zone between an aphyric rhyodacite, andesite, and quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit. Felsic units show moderate sericite alteration and intermediate units show weak to moderate sericite-chlorite-biotite alteration. Mineralization consists of up to 5% disseminated or stringer-style pyrite parallel to the main fabric orientation. High-grade samples are associated with metre-scale intervals consisting of up to 1% disseminated and stringer-style sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Local visible gold was observed within the quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit. A second interval returned 4.16 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in zone 2-651. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite and chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of traces of clustered pyrite elongated along the main fabric orientation and traces of clustered sphalerite within veinlets. A third interval returned 5.31 g/t Au over 5.7 metres in zone 2-650. Mineralization is hosted within a weakly sericite-silica-chlorite altered andesite unit and consists of up to 15% clustered pyrite and traces of sphalerite parallel and cross-cutting the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-132 intersected 3.07 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to any known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-carbonate-biotite altered andesite unit and consists of 3% clustered pyrite within a series of 5cm-thick quartz veins. A second interval returned 5.61 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in zone 2-652. Mineralization is hosted within a weakly to moderately sericite-chlorite-carbonate altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite. Mineralization is composed of up to 1% disseminated pyrite parallel to the main fabric orientation and hosted in veinlets.

OSK-OB-19-137 intersected 9.60 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in zone 2-652. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite and chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and 1% pyrite stringers associated with chlorite and oriented parallel and locally secant to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-138 intersected 7.94 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-biotite-sericite altered andesite unit and generally consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and up to 1% disseminated chalcopyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. The high-grade mineralized interval consists of up to 7% clustered chalcopyrite and pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 7.36 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in zone 3-652. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite-silica altered rhyodacite unit and consists of 3% pyrite stringers (0.5-2 cm-thick) associated with traces of disseminated chalcopyrite, and up to 1% disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. The pyrite stringers can be either low core-angled or parallel to the main fabric.

OSK-OB-19-144 intersected 8.30 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in zone 1-652. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite and sericite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of up to 1% disseminated pyrite associated with carbonate-chlorite-pyrite veins or pyrite clusters. A second interval returned 3.51 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in zone 1-551, a third interval returned 4.57 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 1-651, and a fourth interval returned 5.10 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in zone 1-651.

OSK-OB-19-145 intersected 5.93 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in zone 1-653. Mineralization is hosted within a chlorite-biotite-carbonate and potassic-feldspar altered andesite composed of up to 4% clustered pyrite with traces of clustered chalcopyrite within pyrite-chlorite veins and 2-8% disseminated and clustered pyrite parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-146 intersected 10.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in zone 1-551. Mineralization is hosted in a biotite-sericite-chlorite altered andesite and consists of up to 4% disseminated and clustered pyrite parallel to the main fabric orientation. Local visible gold was observed in smoky quartz-pyrite veinlets cross-cutting the main fabric.

OSK-OB-19-151 intersected 13.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 1-652. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite-sericite-chlorite-carbonate altered andesite and consists of up to 2% disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. Additionally, local visible gold is observed in chlorite-pyrite veins. A second interval returned 10.5 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. This interval does not correspond to any known zone. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite-biotite-chlorite±silica altered andesite and is composed of up to 4% disseminated pyrite in stringers or within the host rock, and oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A third interval returned 23.7 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 1-651. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite-sericite-chlorite-carbonate altered andesite and consists of up to 8% pyrite stringers associated with 15% low core angle and undulating chlorite-pyrite veins. Additionally, up to 2% disseminated pyrite and traces of disseminated chalcopyrite are hosted within veinlets as well as disseminated within the host rock.

OSK-OB-19-155 intersected 6.48 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted within a hematite-chlorite-sericite-carbonate altered andesite and consists of up to 1% disseminated pyrite within quartz veinlets (first interval), up to 1% clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation, and up to 1% clustered chalcopyrite and sphalerite within quartz veinlets.

OSK-OB-19-156 intersected 3.55 g/t Au over 2.5 metres. The mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-biotite-sericite altered andesite unit and consists of up to 10% clustered pyrite in a 1.5cm-thick quartz vein.

OSK-OB-19-159 returned 3.82 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite-biotite altered andesite and consists of up to 2% disseminated and clustered pyrite and pyrite stringers associated with traces of chalcopyrite generally oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-160 intersected 3.80 g/t over 2.1 metres in zone 1-653. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite-biotite-carbonate-chlorite altered andesite and consists of up to 1% disseminated and clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation and within folded chlorite-pyrite veins.

OSK-OB-19-161 intersected 5.76 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to any known zone. Mineralization is found at the contact between a biotite-sericite-chlorite altered andesite and a sericite-chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit. Mineralization consists of up to 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer-style pyrite, and associated with local chlorite-pyrite veins. The host rock shows a strongly developed schistosity.

OSK-OB-19-162 intersected 3.84 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-silica-chlorite altered aphyric rhyodacite, composed of up to 2% disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation, up to 1% pyrite in fine stockwork-like fractures, and locally associated with chlorite-pyrite veinlets. A second interval returned 12.0 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in zone 3-653, and a third interval returned 6.89 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in zone 3-653.

OSK-OB-19-164 intersected 5.74 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted within a chlorite-sericite-biotite altered andesite and consists of up to 3% clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation and up to 5% pyrite stringers (up to 2cm-thick) with traces of chalcopyrite cross-cutting the main fabric.

OSK-OB-19-170 intersected 3.02 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 1-653. Mineralization is hosted in a chlorite-sericite-biotite altered andesite and consists of up to 4% pyrite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-171 intersected 11.0 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in zone 3-652. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite-chlorite-sericite altered andesite near the contact with a quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit. The interval consists of 1% weakly deformed chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite stringers and up to 1% disseminated pyrite within chlorite-carbonate veinlets mostly cross-cutting the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-175 intersected 8.54 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in zone 2-652. Mineralization is hosted within a sericite-silica-biotite altered fragmental rhyodacite and consists of up to 5% disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers, traces to 1% disseminated chalcopyrite, and locally disseminated pyrrhotite.

OSK-OB-19-176 intersected 6.47 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite-biotite altered aphyric rhyodacite and consists of up to 4% clustered pyrite and 3% clustered chalcopyrite associated with veinlets, and 2% disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-178 intersected 8.20 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted in a biotite-chlorite-sericite altered andesite consisting of up to 4% disseminated pyrite in a chlorite-pyrite veinlet.

OSK-OB-19-180 intersected 6.00 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and is composed of up to 7% clustered pyrite associated with chlorite-pyrite-carbonate veinlets and 2% disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-182 intersected 3.77 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-653. This intersection is included in a larger interval grading 1% zinc over 32.3 metres with a continuous gold background content over 0.1 g/t Au up to 7.34 g/t Au. Mineralization in hosted within a sericite-silica-chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit with up to 2% sphalerite and 1% pyrite stringers locally cross-cutting the main fabric orientation and disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-186 intersected 3.10 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite altered aphyric rhyodacite and consists of up to 2% disseminated pyrite and 5% clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-191 intersected 4.55 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in zone 3-654. Mineralization is hosted within a biotite-chlorite-sericite altered andesite and consists of up to 7% disseminated pyrite associated with traces of pyrrhotite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-192 returned 35.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in zone 3-551.Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of 6% clustered pyrite, 2% chalcopyrite, and traces of sphalerite in folded and low-angled chlorite-carbonate veinlets (1-2 cm-thick). A second interval returned 9.70 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in zone 3-653. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and chlorite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit and consists of up to 25% clustered pyrite, 5% chalcopyrite stringers, and traces of disseminated sphalerite in cm-thick chlorite veinlets (1-30mm). Veinlets are both parallel and secant to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-194 returned 3.03 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. This mineralized interval does not correspond to a known zone. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and chlorite altered aphyric rhyodacite unit and consists of 2% disseminated pyrite and up to 2% pyrite-chlorite stringers with traces of chalcopyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 3.23 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite-biotite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite unit and consists of up to 7% disseminated and clustered pyrite and traces of clustered chalcopyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation. A third interval returned 3.46 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in zone 3-650. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite-chlorite-biotite altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of 2% disseminated pyrite and traces of sphalerite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-196 returned 3.23 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and chlorite altered rhyodacite unit and consists of 10% chlorite-pyrite veinlets (1-4 cm-thick) containing approximately 75% pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite. A second interval returned 13.0 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in zone 3-552, a third interval returned 3.16 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in zone 3-552, and a fourth interval returned 3.06 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in zone 3-551.

OSK-OB-19-201 returned 8.00 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and silica altered quartz-phyric rhyodacite and consists of up to 1% pyrite stringers in thin smoky quartz veinlets that locally cross-cut the main fabric orientation and traces of sphalerite stringers oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-204 returned 7.70 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite and chlorite altered rhyodacite and consists of up to 5% pyrite and chalcopyrite stringers associated with folded chlorite-carbonate veinlets and 1% fine-grained disseminated pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation.

OSK-OB-19-212 returned 3.34 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in zone 3-552. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite altered and weakly bleached andesite and consists of up to 3% clustered pyrite oriented parallel to the main fabric orientation and traces of pyrite stringers that are secant to the main fabric orientation. A second interval returned 3.62 g/t Au over 7.0 metres in zone 3-552, and a third interval returned 51.5 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in zone 3-653.

OSK-OB-19-213 returned 10.7 g/t Au over 2 metres in zone 3-551. Mineralization is hosted in a biotite and silica altered andesite and consists of 2 to 3% disseminated pyrite and pyrite-chalcopyrite stringers associated with chlorite veinlets. The chlorite veinlets are locally secant to the main fabric orientation.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Mathieu Savard, P.Geo. (OGQ 510), Vice-President of Exploration, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Columbia. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab.

About the Osborne-Bell Gold Deposit

The Osborne-Bell gold deposit is located 15 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Osborne-Bell Technical Report (as defined below), comprises 2,587,000 tonnes at 6.13 g/t Au (510,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource. Mineralization occurs in nine (9) individuals mineralized zones:1-551, 1-651, 1-653, 2-650, 2-652, 3-551, 3-552, 3-652, 3-653. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intermediate and felsic volcanic rocks plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 300 metres. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Osborne-Bell gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate – Osborne-Bell deposit, Quévillon property " and dated April 23, 2018 (effective date of March 2, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Osborne-Bell Technical Report"). The Osborne-Bell Technical Report is available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. For details regarding the PEA refer to "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Project, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec, Canada” and dated August 1, 2018 (effective date of July 12, 2018), has been prepared for Osisko by BBA Inc., InnovExplo Inc., Golder Associates Ltd., WSP Canada Inc. and SNC-Lavalin Stavibel Inc. (the Windfall PEA). The Windfall PEA which includes the Osborne Bell Deposit is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko’s issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and in the nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, “management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report in respect of this resource estimate; the prospects of the Osborne-Bell gold deposit; the potential for the Osborne-Bell gold deposit being a significant deposit; the potential future mill site for the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a resource update for Windfall-Lynx; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Osborne-Bell gold deposit; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource categories; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Quévillon project and the Osborne-Bell Gold Deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 363-8653