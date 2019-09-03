Abitibi Royalties Ex-Dividend Date Set at September 6, 2019

VAL-D’OR, Sept. 03, 2019 - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ-TSX-V, ATBYF-OTC-Nasdaq Intl: “Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release of July 17, 2019, the ex-dividend date for its initial quarterly dividend has been set at September 6, 2019. The cash quarterly dividend of CDN$0.03 per common share (CDN$0.12 per common share on an annual basis) is to be paid on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019. The full amount of the dividend will be designated as an 'eligible dividend' as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalty interests at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early-stage properties near producing mines. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, quarterly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares (approximately 12.5 million).



