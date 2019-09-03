Great Atlantic Resources Begins 2019 Exploration Program On Its 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, September 3, 2019 - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has begun the 2019 exploration program at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in east-central Newfoundland. The program, consisting of focused prospecting / rock geochemical sampling and ground geophysical surveys, is being conducted in high priority target areas. The Property hosts tungsten mineralization in multiple areas, including pegmatitic veins with high grade tungsten mineralization in its northern region. Previous Great Atlantic grab samples from such veins exceeded 1% WO3.



2019 Ground Magnetic / Electromagnetic Survey at South Quarry Property

The 2019 program is focusing on the central - northern regions of the South Quarry Property, exploring for new zones of tungsten mineralization in high priority target areas identified by the Company during previous exploration programs. These are area of anomalous tungsten in bedrock and / or in soil. The program consists of focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling and ground magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical surveys. The program is being supervised by a Qualified Person.

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property including at a quarry referred to as the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry. The veins were first reported in the area of these quarries during the 1980s. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in rubble and bedrock at the two quarries during 2015 (News Release of November 19, 2015). Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3 (W % x 1.26 equals WO3%). A 20-centimeter long channel sample along a 15-centimeter wide vein in the small quarry returned 2.96% WO3 while a grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% WO3.

A qualified person verified the 2015 sample data. The qualified person supervised the 2015 sampling. The 2015 samples (and lab-inserted blank, duplicate and standard samples) were analyzed at ALS Minerals in Sudbury, Ontario (ALS Minerals is independent of Great Atlantic Resources). Tungsten analysis was by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.



Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins at South Quarry

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO. and Director, stated “Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company.”

The South Quarry Property covers an area of 1,350 hectares. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

On Behalf of the board of directors

“Christopher R Anderson”

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson "Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"

President CEO Director

604-488-3900 - Dir

Investor Relations:

Please call 604-488-3900

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resource Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558221/Great-Atlantic-Resources-Begins-2019-Exploration-Program-On-Its-100-Owned-South-Quarry-Tungsten-Property-Newfoundland