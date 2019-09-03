Blackrock Gold Corp.: Silver Cloud Target and Drill Program Update

Press Release Highlights

Selected Timberline Drilling as the contractor for the 2000-metre Silver Cloud core drilling program slated to begin in mid-September;

Permitted and bonded for success with up to 10,000 metres of drilling in the Silver Cloud mine vein zone, and up to 5,000 meters within the NE target area;

Planned drilling will initially target the Silver Cloud Main vein and an associated sub-parallel hangingwall vein where past high-grade gold intercepts were encountered;

Identified potentially five east-west veins and two porphyry intrusives by modelling the historic drillholes in Leapfrog; and

Collected 342 soil samples and started a detailed mapping program on the NE target area.

Vancouver, September 3, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Issuer") through its U.S. subsidiary, Blackrock Gold Corp. ("BRC"), announces the selection of its drill contractor for the upcoming Silver Cloud core drilling program in Nevada. Timberline Drilling Inc. has been selected to complete the 2,000 metre core program. The drill is slated to arrive on-site in September, and all necessary activities to accommodate the drill are in progress. Hecla's nearby Hollister mine has agreed to allow Blackrock access water from the mine for drilling.

In addition, the Company secured bonding through Arch Insurance company with no collateral down and a 2 percent per annum finance charge for the bond. The total bond was estimated at USD$25,000. The cost of the surety bond to the Company is approximately USD$500 per annum until the disturbed areas are reclaimed or the bond is increased as a result of a successful drill program. The current permit and associated bond allow for 10,000 metres of drilling in the Silver Cloud mine vein zone, and up to 5,000 meters within the NE target area.

At the Silver Cloud mine, drilling is targeting the Main vein and a sub-parallel hangingwall vein located immediately to the south. Leapfrog modeling of historic drillholes using logged lithology and gold assay data show potential for five veins within the Silver Cloud vein zone. The veins are identified relative to their position from the Main vein. Hanging wall veins (HW) 1 through 3 are located to the south of the Main vein and show gold values ranging between 1.0 to 2.6 g/t over thicknesses of 1.5 to 3 metres. One footwall vein (FW) has been identified to the north of the Main vein with slightly higher gold grades (3.2 g/t Au) as intersected with the HW veins. It is important to note that only drillholes SCT-6 (1.5m grading 157.7 g/t Au and 1.5m grading 9.26 g/t Au), SCT-8 (0.7m grading 7.7 g/t Au), and SCP-15 (12.2 m grading 5.53 g/t Au including 1.5m grading 12.5 g/t Au) intersected the Main vein at the critical 1,500m elevation. Drill intercepts within 200 metres of the 1,500 metre elevation have gold values ranging between 3 g/t and 158 g/t gold.

In addition to the veins, two porphyry intrusives have been identified. The first is closely associated to the mineralization returned from Placer Dome's SCP-15. The porphyry appears to be syn-mineral and has an elongated axis in the east-west direction along with a larger intrusive mass as defined by drilling located to the north of SCP-15. The second porphyry intrusive is dike-like and has a north-northwest orientation located near the Silver Cloud mine. The dike appears to be post mineral.

Also of note is a potential structural intersection located where the Main vein and HW 1 intersect with the basement rocks. The target is one kilometre deep but may deserve a test if the Silver Cloud drilling returns positive results.

In the NE target area, the Company completed a follow-up soil survey and has initiated detailed geologic mapping. Mr. Pete Dilles is completing the mapping. A total of 342 soil samples were collected and results are pending.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Silver Cloud project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Gold Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

