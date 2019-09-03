Menü Artikel
Asian Mineral Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

19:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 - Asian Mineral Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (ASN-TSXV) is pleased to announce that the Company closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on July 16th. The Company issued 8,533,333 units at a price $0.075 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $640,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for 24 months following the closing. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used to investigate new business opportunities and for ongoing administrative expenditures.

For further information:

Paula Kember
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +1 (416) 360-3412

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Mineninfo

Asian Mineral Resources Ltd.

Asian Mineral Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N5N
CA0451732006
www.asianmineralres.com
