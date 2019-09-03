Menü Artikel
William F. Oplinger, Alcoas EVP and CFO, to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

22:10 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, announced today that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two separate investor conferences this month:

  • Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference:
    Oplinger will present on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. EDT in New York City. His presentation will be available through a real-time audio webcast on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.
  • Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference:
    Oplinger will participate in a question and answer session on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT) in Dana Point, California. A real-time audio webcast of the session will be available on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation to be used in connection with the conferences and investor meetings will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

An audio replay of both conferences will be available after the presentations on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since inventing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Forward-Looking Statements

The sessions may contain statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Contact

Investor Contact
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact
Joyce Saltzman
412-315-2692
Joyce.Saltzman@alcoa.com


