Sitka Gold Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, CANADA - TheNewswire - September 3rd, 2019: Sitka Gold Corp. (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (the "Company" or "Sitka") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol 1RF.

It is anticipated that the ability to trade Sitka's shares on the FSE will supplement the Company's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") by increasing trading liquidity and facilitating investment in Sitka by institutional and retail investors throughout Europe.

Cor Coe, director and chief executive officer for the Company, comments: "Providing trading access to Sitka on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step towards increasing Sitka's international exposure. The ability to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's most prominent exchanges, will increase our access to European capital markets and help broaden our shareholder base".

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Gold property in the Yukon, an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona and owns a 100% interest in its Coppermine River project in Nunavut and the Alpha Gold property in Nevada. Directors and Management own approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold, a solid indication of their alignment with shareholder's interests.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Sitka Gold Corp.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

For more information contact:

Donald Penner

President & Director

dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Cor Coe

CEO & Director

604-817-4753

ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Peter MacLean

Director

604-781-8513

petergmaclean@hotmail.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.