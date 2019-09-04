Manganese X Update: Continuing Ultra-Pure Metallurgical Project to Produce High Grade Battery Material for the North American Li-Ion and Other Alternative Energy Markets

Montreal, September 4, 2019 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce continuing collaboration with Kemetco Research Inc. by a contract signed to continue to develop and enhance its ultra-high purity material from its previous metallurgical project (March 2019). The previous project had been able to produce manganese sulfate with a purity exceeding 99.6% and low levels of base and alkali metals using material from Battery Hill property which comprises of rhodochrosite, a manganese carbonate mineral. The company's preliminary flow sheet utilized specific parameters for Battery Hill ore and yielded very encouraging results. The flow sheet incorporated leaching followed by solid-liquid separation, purification and crystallization.

The company, together with Kemetco, will now continue to develop a commercializable flow sheet in order to produce ultra-high-purity (>99.9%) battery-grade manganese product for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the safe and sustainable North America mineralization at Battery Hill. The estimated project time frame will be 10-12 weeks.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X stated, "This is another significant step for us towards achieving our objective of developing a battery-grade manganese product. We are presently receiving multiple inquiries for our product and are in preliminary discussions with various Canadian battery makers and other organizations. They are anxiously awaiting the successful completion of our finished high grade battery product in order for them to validate our product for potential utilization. We are particularly excited by their inquiries and their encouragements to produce a Canadian made product to be incorporated into their batteries."

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

