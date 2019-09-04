Grid Metals Corporate Update

TORONTO, September 4, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSX.V:GRDM) (OTC Pink:MSMGF) (“Grid” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be holding its annual meeting of shareholders on October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.. The meeting will be held at the offices of Blaney McMurtry LLP, 2 Queen Street East Suite 1500 Toronto Ontario All shareholders are invited to attend.

The Company will provide an update of its current projects including the Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project where the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project in April 2014. Grid recently completed metallurgical test work program which resulted in improved nickel recovery on the samples tested from the Mayville Deposit. Results of the program were announced by Grid on August 8, 2019.

The Company will also provide its outlook and a review of the recent developments in the nickel market including the announcement of a nickel ore export ban from Indonesia scheduled to commence January 1, 2020. The price of nickel has risen significantly in 2019 amid declining inventories.

Grant of Incentive Options - The Company has granted 450,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company with an option exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options have a maximum term of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-rare metals sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals and energy storage sector. All of Grid’s projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

To find out more about Grid Metals, please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director

Telephone: 416-955-4773

David Black - Investor Relations

Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company’s plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558370/Grid-Metals-Corporate-Update