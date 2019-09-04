HAWKEYE Completes Ground IP Survey at McBride Property

VANCOUVER, September 4, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or “HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that HAWKEYE has completed its ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys over the Company’s McBride Project in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC.

The survey recently announced (news release No. 319 - 2019) covered 15 line-km encompassing two airborne magnetic anomalies coincident with a 2 km long Cu-Au geochemical trend with samples reporting up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu and an annular-shaped magnetic high characteristically associated with intrusions, and locally associated with Cu-Au porphyry deposits.

The geophysical survey was performed by Dias Geophysical Ltd. using the DIAS32 system, which will provide both 2D and 3D data sets designed to outline resistivity and chargeability anomalies at depths from surface to over 750 metres.

The 3D inversion models of chargeability and resistivity will provide important size, depth, and orientation information for drill targeting during HAWKEYE’s anticipated September/October 2019 diamond drill program of up to 3,000 metres.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states “HAWKEYE’s excited to have completed its ground-based geophysical program at McBride and is eager to receive results from this survey as it will provide important information to help outline high priority drill targets for HAWKEYE’s September/October 2019 drill program, which is expected to commence shortly. ”

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

