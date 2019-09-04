Cardinal Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David (Dave) Anthony to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Company’s Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa.

Dave is a qualified Mining Engineer from Queen’s University in Canada. He has more than 30 years’ experience in mining and mineral processing and has worked at senior management and executive levels in the design, construction and operation of gold processing plants and mines globally. Dave was responsible for the design and delivery of mines with capital costs of up to USD$3.8 Billion and with total material movements of up to 40 million tonnes per annum.

Dave’s extensive global experience includes the design, construction, optimisation and operation of 12 mines of which six gold mining projects were with Barrick Gold, including four in Africa. Dave was appointed COO of Barrick Africa in 2009 which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2010 with a market capitalization of $3.8 Billion and was ranked in the FTSE 100 within two months of listing.

Dave is well recognised as a resourceful Team Leader with a track record of delivering high quality production assets on time, on budget and with exemplary safety and environmental performance. His global experience and industry contacts will be highly valuable assets to Cardinal in the construction of the proposed 9.5mtpa mine for the 5.1 Moz* Mineral Ore Reserve within the Namdini open pit gold deposit.

Together with Cardinal’s expanding Construction Owners’ Team, Dave will complement the two Directors on the Cardinal Board who have extensive successful gold mine build experience; Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas who has over 45 years’ experience building mines with companies including Barrick and Kinross, and Mr. Trevor Schultz who also has over 45 years’ experience building mines with companies including AngloGold Ashanti in Ghana and most recently with Centamin Plc in Egypt.

Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis stated:

“With over 30 years’ experience building large-scale gold mines globally, most recently as COO for Barrick Gold (Africa), the appointment of Dave Anthony as Cardinals COO, significantly bolsters the Owners’ Construction Team which he will lead.

“Dave has been and will continue to be, instrumental in designing and optimising the process flowsheet with Lycopodium as part of the Feasibility Study which we aim to release this quarter.

“We are very pleased to have a professional of Dave’s calibre leading our Owner’s Construction Team together with our current Board of highly experienced mine builders. Cardinal is focused on establishing a best in class build team with the depth of experience required to deliver this large scale and valuable project on time and on budget”.

Study Manager Lycopodium will continue to complete the full integration of all project disciplines and to coordinate the efforts of our other study partners including Golder Associates and Knight Piésold. Lycopodium is a highly respected mining services company with over 25 years’ experience in the minerals industry, designing and building large-scale mines, processing plants and associated infrastructure, particularly in Africa and West Africa.

*Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off).

Project Development Partners

COMPANY ROLE Lycopodium Feasibility Study Managers. Process plant and associated infrastructure. Capital and Process Operating cost estimation. Golder Associates Mine design, planning, optimisation and scheduling. Geotechnical, Hydrology and Hydrogeological engineering. Mine operational costs. Orway Minerals Consultants Comminution data analysis, crushing and grinding option studies. ALS Laboratory (Perth) Metallurgical testwork to support the process design criteria. Knight Piésold Consulting Tailings Storage Facility and selected infrastructure design. Independent Metallurgical Operations Metallurgical testwork management, analysis and process flowsheet development. MPR Geological Consultants Mineral Resource modelling of the Namdini Deposit. Orefind Geology and deposit structural genesis. Sebbag Group International Mine Design Review. NEMAS Consult & Geoscience Consulting Environmental Impact Assessment Study. Whittle Consulting Enterprise Optimisation of the Namdini Project. Alastri Software Tactical Scheduling, Haulage Modelling and Reserving Software. Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa AachenTM process metallurgical optimisation. BDO Advisory Financial Model Integrity & Reviewer (PEA, PFS and FS). MKM Social Socio-Economic Study and Resettlement Action Plan.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project, for which the Company has published a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

