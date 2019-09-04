Anaconda Infills and Extends the Goldboro Gold Deposit, Intersecting 27.12 g/t Gold Over 2.5 Metres, 16.65 g/t Gold Over 2.0 Metres, 50.60 g/t Gold Over 1.0 Metre and 102.43 g/t Gold Over 0.7 Metres

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from 18 diamond drill holes (BR-19-72 to BR-19-76 and BR-19-86 to BR-19-97 and BR-19-99) drilled in the East Goldbrook Gold System ("EG Gold System") at the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro"). The 4,391 metres of diamond drilling were part of a recently completed 5,734-metre diamond drill program announced on February 28, 2019 and were designed to infill portions of the EG Gold System (6 drill holes) to upgrade resource categorization (the "Infill Drill Program") and to extend the EG Gold System (12 drill holes) east of the 2018 resource model limits at Section 9550E (the "Extension Drill Program") (Exhibit A, B and C).

Selected composited highlights from the recent Infill Drill Program include:

50.60 g/t grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 1.0 metre (246.0 to 247.0 metres) in hole BR-19-89;

12.23 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (214.3 to 216.3 metres) in hole BR-19-89;

6.03 g/t gold over 2.9 metres (200.7 to 203.6 metres) in hole BR-18-90;

72.40 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (21.0 to 21.6 metres) in hole BR-18-87; and

32.62 g/t gold over 0.9 metres (290.7 to 291.6 metres) in hole BR-18-87.

Selected composited highlights from the recent Extension Drill Program include:

27.12 g/t gold over 2.5 metres (51.3 to 53.8 metres) in hole BR-19-97 including 133.11 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

102.43 g/t gold over 0.7 metres (142.0 to 142.7 metres) in hole BR-19-86;

16.65 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (167.5 to 169.5 metres) in hole BR-18-88 including 65.49 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

5.36 g/t gold over 2.2 metres (321.1 to 323.3 metres) in hole BR-18-75; and

17.79 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (192.8 to 193.3 metres) in hole BR-18-74.

"The Infill Drill Program successfully infilled specific portions of the EG Gold System that were identified for development in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment and intersected gold mineralization with grade and widths consistent with those encountered during earlier drill programs. It is anticipated that the density of drilling will upgrade these areas of the resource to the Indicated category and will be able to be included in the upcoming mineral resource update. In addition to these results, the Extension Drill Program successfully demonstrated that the Goldboro Deposit continues eastward at least 375 metres beyond the previous geological modelling. These drill results will likewise be used to model the deposit eastward and will be included in a resource update. Anaconda has completed 15,837 metres of diamond drilling since July of 2018 which will be included in the new resource update and published in a Feasibility Study expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. "

~Kevin Bullock, CEO, Anaconda Mining Inc.

The Infill Drill Program intersected high-grade, mineralized gold zones as predicted by the geological model and is expected to upgrade resource categorization in this area of the EG Gold System (Exhibit A and B), which was part of the mining scenario outlined in the Company's 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Infill Drill Program also demonstrated the continuity of mineralization in the EG Gold System where it intersected 10 instances of visible gold.

The Extension Drill Program extended the strike of the Goldboro Deposit eastward by 375 metres from the 2018 resource model limit (Exhibit A and C), encountering typical high-grade mineralization. In addition to extending the deposit strike, the Extension Drill Program identified 15 new mineralized zones in total and encountered 14 instances of visible gold. The EG Gold System now contains 26 separate mineralized zones (15 more than the 2018 resource model), has been tested to a known depth of 400 metres, and remains open for expansion.

Anaconda also intersected strong concentrations of high-grade mineralization (e.g. 27.12 g/t gold over 2.5 metres in hole BR-19-97) contiguous with other high-grade gold intercepts previously reported on February 28, 2019, which included 25.07 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (Exhibit C). These intercepts are located approximately 150 metres up plunge from another high-grade result of 215.74 g/t gold over 3.65 metres as previously reported from historical drilling. These results indicate there may be high-grade chutes located along the south dipping limb of the host fold structure within the EG Gold System (Exhibit C), which are common in other areas of the Goldboro Deposit. Several of these intercepts are less than 75 metres from surface and will be evaluated for open-pit potential as part of the on-going feasibility study.

Selected composited highlights from historic and previously reported drill results in the immediate area of the Infill and Extension Drill Programs include:

215.74 g/t gold over 3.65 metres (193.85 to 197.50 metres) in hole OSK-11-04, including 1570.00 g/t gold over 0.5 metres

137.77 g/t gold over 1.50 metres (117.00 to 118.50 metres) in hole OSK-11-02, including 412.00 over 0.50 metres

252.76 g/t gold over 0.4 metres (76.6 to 77.0 metres) in hole BR-18-15;

23.24 g/t gold over 2.5 metres (21.5 to 24.0 metres) in hole BR-18-28;

7.12 g/t gold over 4.5 metres (193.5 to 198.0 metres) in hole BR18-29;

25.31 g/t gold over 1.0 metre (62.0 to 63.0 metres) in hole BR-18-18; and

12.87 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (130.6 to 132.6 metres) in hole BR-18-18.

A table of selected composited assays from the Infill Drill Program reported in this press release:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) System Visible Gold BR-19-87 21.0 21.6 0.6 72.40 EG VG and 66.0 67.0 1.0 2.17 EG

and 76.5 78.0 1.5 2.53 EG

and 86.5 87.0 0.5 67.89 EG VG and 161.5 162.0 0.5 2.09 EG

and 190.4 191.5 1.1 1.06 EG VG and 227.1 228.8 1.7 1.30 EG

and 290.7 291.6 0.9 32.62 EG

BR-19-89 90.4 91.4 1.0 1.00 EG

and 102.5 103.1 0.6 33.63 EG

and 111.0 112.0 1.0 1.55 EG

and 116.0 116.5 0.5 1.86 EG

and 158.5 159.0 0.5 27.96 EG VG and 163.0 163.5 0.5 1.91 EG

and 196.4 197.0 0.6 20.91 EG VG and 200.7 202.3 1.6 1.06 EG

and 214.3 216.3 2.0 12.23 EG

including 214.8 215.3 0.5 45.42 EG VG and 238.1 238.6 0.5 1.78 EG

and 243.4 244.1 0.7 4.52 EG

and 246.0 247.0 1.0 50.60 EG VG BR-19-90 198.0 203.6 5.6 3.34 EG

including 200.7 203.6 2.9 6.03 EG

including 202.9 203.6 0.7 22.36 EG

and 242.0 242.7 0.7 2.78 EG

and 295.1 295.7 0.6 9.12 EG VG and 323.9 325.4 1.5 1.46 EG

BR-19-91 83.7 84.2 0.5 0.66 EG VG and 121.2 122.2 1.0 1.59 EG

BR-19-92 29.0 30.0 1.0 0.98 EG VG and 201.8 204.8 3.0 1.88 EG

including 202.8 203.8 1.0 4.75 EG

and 229.0 231.5 2.5 4.10 EG

including 229.0 229.5 0.5 18.32 EG

and 236.1 236.6 0.5 3.30 EG

and 375.0 375.5 0.5 2.42 EG

BR-19-99 44.0 44.5 0.5 4.52 EG



A table of selected composited assays from the Extension Drill Program reported in this press release:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) System Visible Gold BR-19-73 95.7 96.2 0.5 2.35 EG

BR-19-74 118.2 118.7 0.5 2.52 EG

and 192.8 193.3 0.5 17.79 EG

and 220.0 222.0 2.0 1.64 EG

and 228.2 230.0 1.8 0.60 EG

and 237.0 238.5 1.5 0.84 EG

and 249.5 250.1 0.6 3.18 EG

and 290.0 290.6 0.6 7.25 EG

BR-19-75 202.7 203.7 1.0 4.43 EG VG and 273.3 274.0 0.7 3.03 EG

and 290.0 290.5 0.5 2.49 EG

and 321.1 323.3 2.2 5.36 EG

including 321.1 321.7 0.6 17.69 EG

BR-19-76 27.0 28.0 1.0 1.44 EG

and 71.6 74.6 3.0 2.05 EG VG including 71.6 72.1 0.5 8.81 EG VG and 81.6 86.0 4.4 0.85 EG

and 94.4 98.0 3.6 0.78 EG

and 129.6 131.5 1.9 0.99 EG

and 222.0 222.7 0.7 1.10 EG VG BR-19-86 87.0 91.0 4.0 0.96 EG

and 93.0 95.0 2.0 0.53 EG

and 116.6 117.6 1.0 1.11 EG

and 124.0 127.7 3.7 0.75 EG

and 136.4 139.0 2.6 0.97 EG

and 142.0 142.7 0.7 102.43 EG VG and 170.3 171.0 0.7 5.56 EG

BR-19-88 78.0 80.5 2.5 2.70 EG VG including 79.5 80.5 1.0 6.47 EG VG and 97.0 98.0 1.0 1.02 EG

and 112.0 117.6 5.6 0.80 EG

and 131.0 132.0 1.0 0.87 EG

and 148.6 155.0 6.4 2.76 EG

including 149.7 150.4 0.7 17.88 EG

and 167.5 169.5 2.0 16.65 EG

including 168.5 169.0 0.5 65.49 EG

BR-19-93 21.5 22.0 0.5 8.40 EG

and 88.1 88.6 0.5 0.67 EG VG and 97.5 98.0 0.5 0.82 EG VG and 109.5 110.0 0.5 4.14 EG VG BR-19-94 35.5 37.1 1.6 0.77 EG

BR-19-95 16.0 18.7 2.7 2.45 EG

including 16.7 17.7 1.0 6.01 EG

and 27.2 34.9 7.7 1.00 EG

and 37.9 39.4 1.5 0.68 EG

and 50.0 50.5 0.5 2.18 EG VG and 19.5 22.0 2.5 0.66 EG

and 27.0 31.7 4.7 0.81 EG

including 31.2 31.7 0.5 3.80 EG

and 43.5 46.0 2.5 2.12 EG VG and 67.0 67.5 0.5 3.32 EG VG BR-19-97 19.8 21.3 1.5 1.58 EG

and 27.5 28.2 0.7 1.28 EG VG and 51.3 53.8 2.5 27.12 EG VG including 52.3 52.8 0.5 133.11 EG

and 60.9 63.0 2.1 2.53 EG

including 61.9 62.4 0.5 8.28 EG

and 70.3 71.8 1.5 0.87 EG

and 95.0 101.4 6.4 1.64 EG VG including 99.6 100.4 0.8 8.02 EG

and 104.9 105.9 1.0 1.56 EG



No significant composites were noted from hole BR-19-72.

Additional Drilling at Goldboro

As part of the drilling announced in February 28, 2019, Anaconda has completed an additional 740 metres of drilling in 6 diamond drill holes (BR-19-98 and BR-19-100 to BR-19-104) near the center of the Goldboro deposit. These holes were drilled to infill specific portions of the Goldboro Deposit that required more drilling as identified by the ongoing resource update. Results from these six drill holes will be released upon receipt of the final assays.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Anaconda Mining Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All samples and the resultant composites referred to in this release are collected using QA/QC protocols including the regular insertion of standards and blanks within the sample batch for analysis and check assays of select samples. All samples quoted in this release were analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL, for Au by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish.

Samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay were re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallic. For the total pulp metallic analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150-mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Anaconda considers total pulp metallic analysis to be more representative than 30 g fire assay in coarse gold systems such as the Goldboro Deposit.

Reported mineralized intervals are measured from core lengths. Intervals are estimated to be approximately 80-100% of true widths.

A version of this press release will be available in French on Anaconda's website (www.anacondamining.com) in two to three business days.

